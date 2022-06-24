Lana Condor stars in a new Netflix comedy about a highschooler who learns she’s a ghost

Boo, Bitch, a new comedy starring Lana Condor, is coming to Netflix on Friday 8 July.

The series, which is about a teenager who dies and returns to school as a ghost, also stars Aparna Brielle, Zoe Colletti, and Mason Versaw amongst others.

Here’s everything you need to know about Boo, Bitch.

What is Boo, Bitch about?

Netflix’s official synopsis explains that “over the course of one night, a high school senior, who’s lived her life safely under the radar, seizes the opportunity to change her narrative and start living an epic life, only to find out the next morning… she’s a ghost!”

Erika is stuck as a ghost until she solves her unfinished business – as is par for course of ghostly goings-on, obviously – but she soon uncovers another twist. If she’s more famous in death than in life, that becomes her main state, and she’s going to be able to stick around indefinitely.

Who stars in Boo, Bitch?

Lana Condor as Erika, leaning against some blue school lockers in Boo, Bitch (Credit: Eric Voake/Netflix)

Lana Condor stars as Erika, a teenager who dies an untimely death but returns as a ghost. Condor is best-known for appearing in the To All the Boys I Loved Before trilogy, though you might also know her from a brief appearance as the X-Men character Jubilee in X-Men: Apocalypse. More recently, she appeared in sci-fi romcom Moonshot with Cole Sprouse.

Zoe Colletti plays Gia, Erika’s best friend. Colletti is best known for her lead role in horror movie Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, but you might also know her from Skin, Fear the Walking Dead, or A Boy Called Christmas.

Aparna Brielle plays Riley, a villainous mean girl. You might recognise Brielle from roles in Kevin Smith’s films Jay and Silent Bob Reboot and Twilight of the Mallrats, but she’s probably best known for starring in the sitcom AP Bio. (Personally, I always thought she was very funny in that.)

They’re joined by Mason Versaw (Gossip Girl), Tenzing Norgay Trainor (Liv and Maddie), and Jason Genao (On My Block) amongst others.

Who writes and directs Boo, Bitch?

Boo, Bitch is credited with a number of different creators. Tim Schauer (John F. Kennedy: The 60 Minutes Interview), Kuba Soltysiak (John F. Kennedy: The 60 Minutes Interview), Erin Ehrlich (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) and Lauren Iungerich were each involved with the concept for Boo, Bitch.

Erhlich and Iungerich are acting as primary showrunners, while Lana Condor is also acting as an executive producer on the series.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is! You can watch it right here.

When and how can I watch Boo, Bitch?

Boo, Bitch will be available on Netflix from Friday 8 July. All eight episodes of Boo, Bitch will be available to stream at once as a boxset.

How many episodes is Boo, Bitch?

There are eight episodes in the first series of Boo, Bitch, each around half an hour long.

Will there be a second season of Boo, Bitch?

Hard to say – it was described as a limited series on being announced, which usually suggests no, but is the sort of thing that tends to be ignored if the show is deemed popular enough.

Why should I watch Boo, Bitch?