The Summer I Turned Pretty is a new coming of age romcom based on a book by To All The Boys I Loved Before writer Jennie Han

The Summer I Turned Pretty, a new teen romcom based on a book by Jennie Han, is coming to Amazon Prime Video on Friday 17 June.

The series is set to star Lola Tung, Christopher Briney, and Rachel Blanchard amongst others.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Summer I Turned Pretty.

What is The Summer I Turned Pretty about?

It’s your classic coming of age love triangle: on an annual trip to a family friend’s lakehouse, Belly finds herself caught up in a love triangle with Jeremiah and Conrad, two brothers she’d always thought of as friends.

Is The Summer I Turned Pretty based on a book?

Yes, it is. The Summer I Turned Pretty is based on a book by Jennie Han, who has been closely involved with this adaptation.

You might be familiar with another adaptation of a book by Han – To All The Boys I Loved Before, a Netflix film starring Lana Condor and Noah Centineo.

Who stars in The Summer I Turned Pretty?

Christopher Briney as Conrad and Lola Tung as Belly, sat together by the ocean at sunset (Credit: Dana Hawley/Prime Video)

Lola Tung plays Belly, which is short for Isabella. The Summer I Turned Pretty is her first screen acting role.

Christopher Briney plays Conrad, the boy Belly was always in love with. Briney has previously starred in Dali Land.

Rachel Blanchard plays Susannah, Conrad’s mother. Blanchard has previously starred in You, Me, and Her, and starred in the TV adaptation of Clueless when Alicia Silverstone didn’t want to reprise her role as Cher.

Jackie Chung plays Laural, Belly’s mother. Chung previously starred in Coming Home Again.

Who writes and directs The Summer I Turned Pretty?

Jennie Han – the novelist behind To All the Boys I Loved Before – has written the first episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty.

She’s showrunning the series alongside Gabrielle Stanton, who’s previously been a producer on Haven and The Flash.

Is there a trailer for The Summer I Turned Pretty?

Yes, there is. You can watch it right here.

When and how can I watch The Summer I Turned Pretty?

All eight episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty will be available to stream as a boxset on Amazon Prime Video from Friday 17 June.

How many episodes is The Summer I Turned Pretty?

There are eight episodes in the first season of The Summer I Turned Pretty.

Is there going to be a second season of The Summer I Turned Pretty?

Yes, there is! A second season of The Summer I Turned Pretty was commissioned before the first season of The Summer I Turned Pretty had even aired, which I think we can all agree is a clear display of confidence in The Summer I Turned Pretty.

There are three novels in the The Summer I Turned Pretty series: The Summer I Turned Pretty (2009), It’s Not Summer Without You (2010), and We’ll Always Have Summer (2011).

Why should I watch The Summer I Turned Pretty?