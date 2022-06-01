Your guide to all the best new television arriving in June 2022, with some specially selected top picks to look out for

BBC One

Top Picks

The Outlaws season 2 | Sunday 5 June

Stephen Merchant’s Bristol comedy crime drama returns. Its first series was one of the best new BBC dramas of 2021, and leads Rhianne Barreto and Gamba Cole are two really exciting young actors. Very much worth your time.

Best of the Rest

Everything I Know About Love | Tuesday 7 June

Emma Appleton and Bel Powley star in this dramatisation of journalist Dolly Alderton’s memoir of the same name. It’s about a group of lifelong friends living in Camden in 2012, and asks – as they start to find their way as adults and build new relationships – if platonic love can ever truly survive romantic love.

Sherwood | Monday 13 June

James Graham (Brexit: The Uncivil War, Quiz) writes this crime drama about a murder that unearths generational scars in a former mining community, loosely inspired by real events in his hometown. David Morrissey and Lesley Manville star.

ITV

Top Picks

Love Island | Monday 6 June

You know exactly what this is and how it works, you don’t need a summary, c’mon. This year’s theme is “Love is Ours”, which suggests a newfound insecurity from the ITV2 stalwart in the face of a wellspring of new competitors. Will they continue to hold onto the crown, or are fans ready to move onto something new?

Channel 4

Top Picks

Goodbye Brooklyn Nine-Nine | E4, Tuesday 7 June

Everyone’s favourite copaganda sitcom is taking its last bow on E4, so they’ve commissioned a special celebratory documentary to see the series off. Cast and crew – as well as UK superfans like Nish Kumar – explain what the series meant to them and why it has such an enduring appeal.

Sky & NOW TV

Top Picks

We Own This City | Tuesday 7 June

David Simon (The Wire) returns to write a new drama about the Baltimore police, a true story piece about the city’s Gun Trace Task Force. Jon Bernthal (The Punisher), Josh Charles (The Good Wife), and Wunmi Mosaku (The End of the F***ing World) star.

The Lazarus Project | Thursday 16 June

Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You, Gangs of London) stars in this time loop action thriller from Joe Barton (Giri/Haji). Tom Burke (The Souvenir) and Anjli Mohindra (Vigil) also star.

Best of the Rest

The Midwich Cuckoos | Thursday 2 June

Keeley Hawes (Line of Duty) and Max Beesley (Homeland) star in this new adaptation of John Wyndham’s classic sci-fi novel about unexplained pregnancies and spooky children in a sleepy English town. David Farr (The Night Manager) writes.

Netflix

Top Picks

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 | Friday 22 June

At its best, this anarchic and offbeat comic book drama is a welcome antidote to the more formulaic Marvel fare that’s come to dominate the genre. The new series sees the Umbrella Academy come face to face with the Sparrow Academy – their alternate timeline replacements – which promises to throw big personalities into even bigger clashes.

Best of the Rest

Borgen | Thursday 2 June

Birgitte Nyborg (Sidse Babbett Knudsen) is the newly appointed minister for foreign affairs when a drilling company suddenly discovers oil in Greenland. It begins an international struggle for power in the Arctic, and that forces Nyborg to repeatedly accept that, when it comes to the international superpowers, Denmark is a minor player...

God’s Favourite Idiot | Wednesday 15 June

Mid-level Tech support employee Clark Thompson (Ben Falcone) finds love with co-worker Amily Luck (Melissa McCarthy) at exactly the same time he becomes the unwitting messenger of God.

Amazon Prime Video

Top Picks

Hacks season 2 | Friday 10 June

Hacks is about legendary stand-up comedian Deborah Vance and struggling young writer Ava Daniels, each at opposite ends of their career and having difficulty finding work. They team up to try and revive Deborah’s act, and Season 2 sees them taking the new material on tour. What’s great about this show isn’t just that it’s really funny, but it’s also got this really smartly observed character dynamic at its heart.

Best of the Rest

The Boys season 3 | Friday 3 June

The darkly subversive superhero epic continues, introducing a new supervillain played by Jensen Ackles (Supernatural).

The Summer I Turned Pretty | Friday 17 June

A new teen romcom based on novels by Jenny Han, writer of To All The Boys I Loved Before.

Disney+

Top Picks

Abbott Elementary | Wednesday 1 June

Abbott Elementary is a workplace sitcom set in an underfunded school – think a similar vibe to shows like The US Office or Parks and Recreation – following optimistic new teacher Janine Teagues (Quinta Brunson). It’s one of the most popular new comedies of the past year, hailed as a reinvention – and a reinvigoration – of the familiar mockumentary format.

Ms Marvel | Wednesday 8 June

Marvel’s takes on teen drama with this new superhero show about Captain Marvel’s biggest fan. Iman Vellani plays Kamala Khan, a Pakistani teenager with shape changing superpowers – Kamala is one of the most popular new Marvel heroes of the past decade, and fans have long been excited for her screen debut. Vellani will also be playing Ms Marvel alongside Brie Larson in the 2023 movie The Marvels.

Best of the Rest

The Orville: New Horizons | Thursday 2 June

Seth Macfarlane’s loving Star Trek homage returns, with Macfarlane (who cast himself as the Captain, as in fairness you absolutely would) and friends getting caught up in more sci-fi adventures.

Apple TV+

Top Picks

For All Mankind season 3 | Friday 10 June

An alternate history drama that asks what if the Soviet Union were the first country to put a man on the moon – how would that impact the space race, how would that impact the Cold War, would they both continue for much longer than they did in real life?

Season 3 sees NASA and the still-existing USSR competing to the be the first group to colonise Mars in the 1990s – it’s Apple TV+’s best drama by far, well-worth checking out.

Paramount+

Top Picks

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds | Wednesday 22 June

Anson Mount (Hell on Wheels), Ethan Peck (Gossip Girl), and Rebecca Romijn (X-Men) star in this back-to-basics Star Trek prequel. A more episodic and less serialised format take the crew to a new planet each week in this retro 1960s sci-fi throwback.

Best of the Rest

The Man Who Fell to Earth | Wednesday 22 June

Chiwetel Ejiofor, Bill Nighy, and Naomie Harris star in this sequel to David Bowie’s famous sci-fi movie. (Nighy is playing the role previously held by Bowie.)

Halo | Wednesday 22 June

Pablo Schreiber (American Gods) stars as Master Chief in this adaptation of the iconic video game series.

And keep an eye out for...