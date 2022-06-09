Queer as Folk is an American reboot of the early 2000s British drama series of the same name

Queers as Folk follows a group of young adult gay friends in New Orleans who find support in the queer community in the aftermath of a tragedy.

The friends were partying at a gay club when it was attacked and several people were shot down by a gunman.

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The catalytic event was inspired by the real-life Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, where 49 people were killed and a further 50 wounded by a lone gunman in 2016.

Fin Argus as Mingus

Following a similar event in Queer as Folk, the friends deal with trauma from the attack and look for ways to rebuild the gay community.

The original British series which aired for two seasons from 1999 to 2000 starred

Aidan Gillen and Charlie Hunnam and was created by Russell T. Davies.

Stephen Dunn, creator of the latest reboot, brought Davies on board as an executive producer.

Who is in the cast of Queer as Folk?

Fin Argus plays Mingus, a cocky high school students whose brash persona hides a lack of experience. His previous roles include playing Gordon on Marvel series Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Julian in fantasy series Total Eclipse.

Devin Way plays Brodie, a charming and chaotic clubber who decides to stay in New Orleans after the tragedy.

Way played Blake Simms in Grey’s Anatomy and has also appeared in the shorts Optimistic Realist, Almost True, and The Match.

Ryan O’Connell as Julian

CG plays Shar, a non-binary college professor who is struggling to transition form being a care-free punk to an adult with responsibilities.

Other than their role as Octavia in the short film Pearl Motel, Queer as Folk is CG’s only screen role so far.

Jesse James Keitel plays Ruthie, a trans woman and GC’s partner, and like GC she is also struggling to grow up.

Keitel’s previous credits include taking on the leading role of Adrian in the sci-fi series Forever Alone, and playing Jerrie Kennedy in the crime mystery series Big Sky.

Ryan O’Connell plays Julian, a young man with cerebral palsy who wants to be able to live independently.

O’Connell previously wrote and starred in the Netflix comedy series Special, and has also written two episodes of Queer as Folk.

Johnny Sibilly plays Noah, a lawyer who looks to have his life sorted, but is hiding issues of his own.

Sibilly played Wilson in the comedy series Hacks, and played Costas in the drama series Pose.

Kim Cattrall as Brenda

Kim Cattrall plays Brenda, Brodie and Julian’s adoptive mother.

Cattrall is best known for playing Samantha Jones in the Sex and the City TV series and film spinoffs - she also plays Sophie in How I Met Your Father.

Juliette Lewis plays Judy, Mingus’ mother and best friend.

Lewis will be recognised from her film roles in the cult classics Natural Born Killers, Cape Fear, and From Dusk Till Dawn.

When is Queer as Folk out in the UK?

Queer as Folk will be released on Starzplay on July 1 in the UK, with two episoded being released every week.

You can access the streaming platform Starzplay as an added extra on Amazon Prime and Apple TV.

Is there a trailer?