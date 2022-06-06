Celebrity karaoke club is back with 12 new famous faces ready to go head to head on ITV’s hit singing competition

A dozen celebrities will take part in season three of Celebrity Karaoke Club, performing in solo sing-offs and group battles in a bid to be crowned the karaoke champion.

Each episode will see the celebrities perform at the London karaoke bar and do their best to impress their fellow performers.

This is because each contestant is also a judge, and they will all vote for their favourite and least favourite performer at the end of each day

TV presenter AJ Odudu was last year’s victor - but who is taking part in this year’s competition?

Who are the Celebrity Karaoke Club contestants?

Chrishell Stause - An American actress best known for appearing in the Netflix reality series Selling Sunset.

She has also starred in the US soap operas All My Children as Amanda Dillon, and Days of our Lives as Jordan Ridgeway.

Chrisell Stause

Karim Zeroual - A children’s TV presenter who has been on CBBC since 2014.

Zeroual also appeared on season 17 of Strictly Come Dancing with professional dancer Amy Dowden and the pair came in second place.

Karim Zeroual

Kaz Kamwi - A Love Island 2021 finalist who came in fourth place alongside Tyler Cruickshank.

Kaz is also a social media influencer with more than 800,000 Instagram followers as has partnered with Revolution to develop her own makeup range.

Kaz Kamwi

Laura Anderson - A Love Island 2018 finalist who came in second place with partner Paul Knopps.

Laura quit her job as an heir hostess to join the cast of Love Island and has since moved to Dubai where she lives with her current partner Dane Bowers.

Laura Anderson

A’Whora - The British drag queen rose to fame after coming in fifth place on season two of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

A’Whora also took part in the UK Drag Race tour after season two finished, and walked the runway at London Fashion Week in 2021.

A’Whora

Donna Preston - The actress and writer is best known for appearing in the comedy prison series Hard Cell and gameshow Apocalypse Wow.

She has also written and stars in the BBC Three series Fully Blown and the comedy series Dick in Ibiza.

Donna Preston

Chloe Sims - The Only Way is Essex star has appeared in the reality series since the second season and is the cousin of fellow TOWIE star Joey Essex.

Chloe has also taken part in Celebs Go Dating twice, in seasons five and seven.

Chloe Sims

Callum Izzard - The reality TV star became known after taking part in season seven of Ibiza Weekender as a rep, during which he was mugged at knifepoint.

Callum has also took part in season five of Celebs Go Dating alongside Chloe.

Callum Izzard

Matt Evers - The professional skater was the 1998 US junior skating champion, and he has also competed in every season of Dancing on Ice.

He won the third season of Dancing on Ice with celebrity partner Suzanne Shaw and came second with Faye Brookes in season 13.

Matt Evers

Arron Crascall - The social media star came to fame making funny videos on Vine, before moving to Facebook.

He is now popular on YouTube where he has more than 800,000 followers and TikTok where he has 4.6 million.

Arron Crascall

Bobby Norris - Another TOWIE alum, his time on the show since 2012 has propelled into other celebrity-based TV shows.

Bobby has appeared season three of Celebs Go Dating, as well as Celebs on the Farm and Celebrity Ghost Hunt.

Bobby Norris

Queen Mojo - The social media star and dancer uses her platform to spread positive messages about body positivity and mental health.

She has also starred in the fly on the wall ITV series Peckham’s Finest, which follows aspirational young people living in the area.

Queen Mojo

When is the Celebrity Karaoke Club release date?

The first episode of season three will air on 6 June at 10:30pm on ITV2, with episodes airing at the same time nightly over the week.