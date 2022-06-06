Simon Cowell’s talent contest found its latest winner last night

The winner of Britain’s Got Talent 2022 has been crowned.

The finale, which took place at the Apollo Theatre in London on Sunday (5 June), included a performance by the Sister Act: The Musical West End cast.

But who walked away with the top prize?

Here is everything you need to know.

What happened at the final?

Ventriloquist Jamie Leahey opened the show with an act that had the audience in fits of laughter.

During the performance, the 13-year-old from Merseyside made fun of Simon Cowell, with her chicken puppet joking that the judge might eat him for Sunday lunch.

Amanda Holden, who praised the performance as "flawless," said it brought her to tears.

Comedian Axel Blake presented another humorous routine, saying that a member of the public mistook him for rapper Stormzy, but with added weight.

He also joked about having to give up cycling due to the intensity of riders in London, but said he still maintains his dance moves, which he displayed on stage.

After delivering a tremendous rendition of Tom Jones’ ‘I (Who Have Nothing)’, singer Tom Ball had the crowd and judges on their feet.

Holden called the 24-year-old West Sussex high school teacher’s performance "unbelievable" and "unforgettable."

Amanda Holden wore a dress designed by Sheffield's own House of Sheldon Hall at Friday's live show of Britain's Got Talent. Image by Tom Dymond and ITV.

Flintz and T4ylor, a rapper and pianist duo, were also among the finalists, and performed a poignant original song about their journey of meeting on social media and making it to the final of the talent show.

After Flintz, 22, became emotional and forgot his lyrics for a brief minute, the judges offered him words of encouragement.

Alesha Dixon, who gave the act her golden buzzer during the audition phase of the show, assured him that everything they had accomplished would exceed any mistakes he made during the final performance.

Loren Allred competed for the title with a stunning rendition of ‘Last Thing I’ll Ever Need’, an original song she created after her audition.

Holden commended the New Yorker for straying away from what she is known for and showcasing her "heart and soul" in the performance. Allred was the voice behind the track ‘Never Enough’ from The Greatest Showman.

Eva Abley, a 14-year-old comedian who has cerebral palsy, kept the audience laughing with her stand-up routine in which she joked about being fired as Boris Johnson’s hairdresser because she was "too good."

She went on to say that she was now Cowell’s hairdresser, and that his Champagne and caviar parties were "way better" than the Prime Minister’s "cheese and wine" gatherings.

Amber and The Dancing Collies also made a strong comeback in the final after the judges chose them as the "wildcard act" from among the third-place acts who did not advance.

The dog trainer from the Netherlands and her canine partner Nymeria performed a Grease-themed routine, eschewing a second pup after Cowell claimed their semi-final performance with two dogs was too much.

Sussex teacher Tom Ball is in the finals of Britain's Got Talent 2022

5 Star Boys, aged between 10 and 12 from around the UK, also performed a moving contemporary dance sequence to David Bowie’s ‘Heroes’, executing synchronised backflips, splits and leaps as smoke and glitter showered down onto the stage.

Aneeshwar Kunchala, a seven-year-old from Warrington, maintained his ardent message of environmental protection with another inspiring poem; he was frightened at first, but after a round of applause from the audience he continued boldly.

Ben Nickless kept the audience entertained with his uncanny impersonations of celebrities - including a jab at hosts Ant and Dec and their numerous presenting roles - while busker Maxwell Thorpe performed a strong performance of ‘Caruso’, a renowned operatic tune that "hypnotised" David Walliams.

Who won?

After being voted the winner of Britain’s Got Talent 2022, comedian Axel Blake said "words can’t even explain” his emotions.

The property maintenance manager from west London, who was Simon Cowell’s golden buzzer winner, has won £250,000 and a slot on the Royal Variety Performance’s bill.

Speaking following his win, Blake said: “Words can’t even explain. I am shaking. Thank you everyone for voting for me. It means the world to me.”

Following the performance, Cowell expressed his excitement for Blake, saying, "I really believe that we have discovered a star.”