The first two Britain’s Got Talent 2022 finalists were chosen in the first live semi-final of season 15

The season 15 finale of Britain’s Got Talent is fast approaching and the first two finalists were revealed in Monday night’s live show.

Over the week eight more contestants will make it through their semi-finals and find themselves one performance away from a £250,000 prize.

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So far there have been witches, magicians, comedians, and choirs, and the live shows have only just gotten started.

Who are the finalists so far?

Following the first live show on Monday, two acts have made it through to the grand final.

They are:

Maxwell Thorpe

Maxwell is a 32-year-old busker and operatic singer who blew the judges away with his impressive pipes in his audition.

In his audition Maxwell belted out the operatic song Caruso, a moving song about the pain and desire of a man who is about to die.

His performance brought Amanda to tears and received a standing ovation from the judges and audience.

Maxwell was left to perform last on Monday’s semi-final, but undaunted he gave a powerful rendition of Now we Are Free, which film fans may recognise as the theme to the 2000 film Gladiator.

Sheffield's Maxwell Thorpe has made it through to the final of Britain's Got Talent

He once again had the judges on their feet by the end of his performance and Simon Cowell even called on composer Andrew Lloyd Webber to cast Maxwell in a production.

David Walliams said that it was a mistake that he had not received a golden buzzer after his first audition.

At the end of the show it was revealed that Maxwell had come top in the public vote and had therefore qualified for the final.

Jamie Leahey

The 13-year-old ventriloquist and his puppet Chuck were the next act to go through the Britain’s Got Talent final.

The teen gave a great performance in which he and his chicken hit a snag in their friendship and started bickering before coming back together to duet a new song, Chuck’s His Name.

Amanda told Jamie that “you’ve got a very slick act, you’re very professional, I completely believe in both you and Chuck.”

Jamie and Chuck

After Maxwell went through on the public vote, the judges had to vote for their favourite act out of Jamie and magician Junwoo who had the next most public votes.

David and Amanda voted for Jamie, and Alesha voted for Junwoo, leaving Simon with the power to put Jamie through or return the decision to the public vote.

Simon voted for Junwoo, and the result reverted to the public vote - Jamie was revealed to have more votes, and joined Maxwell as a finalist.

Ben Nickless

The impressionist comedian topped the public vote on Tuesday night and gained his place in Sunday’s final.

During his first audition, Ben took on 20 impressions in 60 seconds before bursting out into song in the voices of Take That.

During the semi-final, he launched into an impression of Elvis Presley on a a dodgy record, and rattled through another round of impersonations to the tune of This Is Me.

The audience and all four judged were on their feet by the end of his semi-final act - and the voting public clearly also got behind him as became the third act to sail through to the final.

Ben Nickless impersonates Elvis

Flintz & T4ylor

The rapper and pianist duo met during lockdown and became friends and collaborators, combining their musical talents.

Their audition saw Flintz perform an original rap about being a role model to his brothers whilst T4ylor played the piano.

At the live semi-final Flintz rapped to Shine as he stood on top of T4ylor’s piano, and the pair’s performance wowed the audience.

After Ben went through on the public vote it was revealed that Flintz & T4ylor and dog dancing act Amber and the Dancing Collies had the next highest number of public votes.

Amanda voted to put Amber through, but David, Alesha, and Simon all voted to save Flintz & T4ylor, sending them through to join Ben, singer Maxwell and ventriloquist Jamie in the final.

Flintz & T4aylor were sent through by the judges

When is the Britain’s Got Talent final on TV?

The live final of Britain’s Got Talent will air from 7.30pm - 10pm on Sunday 5 June, and will be available to watch on the ITV Hub shortly after it is first broadcast.

The next semi-final will air on ITV on 31 May at 8pm with the other semi-finals airing at the same time nightly until 3 June.

Who is in tonight’s semi-final?

The semi-finalists taking to the stage on 1 June are:

Keiichi Iwasaki - Magician (Ant and Dec’s golden buzzer)

Les Sancho - Dance group

The Freaks - Acrobats

Eva Abley - Comedian

Immi Davis - Singer

Dane Bates Collective - Dance group

The Dots - Cabaret act

Tom Ball - Singer

How do I vote in Britain’s Got Talent live shows?

You can vote for your favourite acts during the live shows online or on your mobile.

To vote online visit ITV.com/vote, click on the Britain’s Got Talent voting banner and select the acts you want to vote for. You will have a limited number of free votes.

You can vote by phone by calling the number shown on screen for each act. Votes made by phone will cost 50p each plus any network charges.