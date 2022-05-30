Eight acts will compete in the first Britain’s Got Talent semi-final live show tonight

Britain’s Got Talent season 15 is well underway on ITV, and the semi-finals are about to take place.

For the next five nights, eight different acts will take to the stage and fight for a place in the Britain’s Got Talent grand final.

The act that goes on to win Britain’s Got Talent will take home £250,000 and be given a chance to take part in the Royal Variety Performance.

When are the Britain’s Got Talent semi-finals on TV?

The first semi-final will air on ITV at 8pm on 30 May. Semi-finals will air at the same time nightly until Friday 3 June.

There will not be a show on 4 June and the grand final will take place on 5 June after the Jubilee celebrations have drawn to a close.

Which acts are in the first Britain’s Got Talent semi-final?

London Community Gospel Choir

The gospel choir from the nation’s capital performed a medley of Love Train by The O’Jays and Anytime You Need a Friend by Mariah Carey at their audition.

The group gave a powerful performance and received a standing ovation from all four judges and many of the audience.

Jamie Leahey - Ventriloquist comedian

13-year-old Jamie and his chicken puppet Chuck impressed with his punny routine which took aim at several of the judges.

Jamie has been practising ventriloquism with Chuck for just two years but put on a seamless performance with a strong stage presence.

Maxwell Thorpe - Opera singer

Thorpe’s rendition of the song Caruso brought the audience to their feet and left Amanda Holden in tears.

The 32 year old busker was moved by the response his performance got from the audience and will be hoping to recreate that magic tonight.

Mel Day - Singer

Mel’s rendition of the rhythm and blues track Land of 1000 Dances by Chris Kenner was powerful enough to propel him to the semi-finals.

The 77 year old got the audience dancing and Alesha Dixon was particularly impressed by his soulful performance.

Suzi Wild - Impressionist

Suzi’s audition saw her impersonate the Queen. Loose Women’s Janet Street-Porter, Gemma Collins and Kirstie Allsopp.

David Walliams sais that the act was “immediately funny” and Suzi will no doubt have a long list of other famous voices ready to deploy in tonight’s sem-final.

The Witch - Creepy magic act

The person underneath the Witch’s makeup is currently a mystery, although online theories suggest it could be comedian Leigh Francis or even one of BGT hosts Ant and Dec.

The Witch terrified the judges in the audition, causing Alesha and Amanda to flee their seats, and leaving cockroaches in his wake.

Junwoo - Magician

Junwoo is also a magician, and although his card tricks weren’t as terrifying as The Witch’s performance, he was just as mesmerising.

His slick performance was as much a dance routine as it was a magic act, and Junwoo will need another trick up his sleeve for the semi-final.

Who is the first golden buzzer act?

Born To Perform - Dance troupe

David used his golden buzzer to send the dance group for people with disabilities straight to the semi-finals.

Their dance to Hairspray’s You Can’t Stop the Beat also won them a standing ovation from all the judges.