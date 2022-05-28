There will be a substantial amount of cash up for grabs at the Stade de France as well as the famous European Cup.

The final of the 2022 Champions League sees two of the competition’s most successful teams going head-to-head once again as Real Madrid take on Liverpool.

The record holding 13 time winners take on the six time champions in a replay of the 2018 final which the Spanish side won 3-1 in Kyiv.

The trophy cabinets at Anfield and the Santiago Bernabéu are overflowing with silverware not just historically but this season with the Red having already lifted the EFL Cup and FA Cup while Los Blancos have been crowned the champions of La Liga.

Not only will both be looking to pick up one more trophy but there is still a substantial amount of prize money to be earned.

Here is everything you need to know about the prize money breakdown for the 2022 Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool.

How much money does the Champions League winner get?

The winner of the 2022 Champions League final will receive £17.97m for lifting the trophy while the runner-up takes home £13.93m.

That purse is slightly reduced on previous seasons with the 2021 winners, Chelsea, earning £18.35 million for lifting the trophy and runners-up Manchester City earning £14.49 million.

As well as picking up the extra money for lifting the trophy, the winner also qualifies for the 2022 UEFA Super Cup final which will be played at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium in August with Liverpool or Real Madrid facing UEFA Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt.

Champions League 2022 prize money breakdown

Teams who qualify for the group stage of the UEFA Champions League automatically earn a prize of £14.05 million and will add to that each round they progress.

Extra prize money is also distributed in the Group Stage matches based on wins and draws.

Here is how prize money for the 2021/22 Champions League was distributed:

Winner - £17.97 million

Runner-up - £13.93 million

Semifinalists - £11.23 million

Quarterfinalists - £9.52 million

Round of 16 - £8.62 million

Group-stage wins - £2.51 million

Group-stage draws £830,000

Group stage qualification - £14.05 million

Who has made the most money from the 2022 Champions League?

Liverpool and Real Madrid have picked up the most money of any sides competing in this season’s Champions League even before accounting for the final cash.

Semi-finalists Manchester City and Villareal are third and fourth respectively followed by Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Benfica and Atletico Madrid.

Here are the top ten prize-money earners from the 2021/22 Champions League:

Liverpool - £72.40 million Real Madrid - £70.73 million Manchester City - £53.46 million Villarreal - £51.78 million Bayern Munich - £47.25 million Chelsea - £43.06 million Benfica - £38.87 million Atletico de Madrid - £38.04 million Ajax - £37.73 million Juventus - £35.47 million

Manchester United were joint 11th in the prize-money earners table along with French sides LOSC Lille and Paris St Germain who all earned £31.86 million for their performances throughout the competition this season.