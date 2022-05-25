Real Madrid are looking to claim their first Champions League title in four years this weekend.

Real Madrid are looking to beat Liverpool for the second time in four years this weekend as they face off in the Champions League Final in Paris.

The Spanish giants have enjoyed plenty of success domestically recent years, but their trophy cabinet has been looking empty since their three successive Champions League titles between 2015 and 2018.

Their journey to this year’s final has been very dramatic and Karim Benzema has often been their saving grace, with the Frenchman likely to play a key role once more if they are to claim the victory this weekend.

Los Blancos are already clear of every other European time for the most Champions League titles claimed, but will still be eager to extend their lead as the most decorated club.

How many Champions League titles do Real Madrid have?

Real Madrid have a whopping 13 Champions League titles, with their most recent coming against Liverpool in 2018.

Their titles have come in 1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960, 1966, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2018.

List of other title holders

AC Milan - 7 (1963, 1969, 1989,1990, 1994, 2003, 2007)

Liverpool - 6 (1977, 1978, 1981, 1984, 2005, 2019)

Bayern Munich - 6 (1974, 1975, 1976, 2001, 2013, 2020)

Barcelona - 5 (1992, 2006, 2009, 2011, 2015)

Ajax - 4 (1971, 1972, 1973, 1995)

Manchester United - 3 (1968, 1999, 2008)

Inter Milan - 3 (1964, 1965, 2010)

Chelsea - 2 (2012, 2021)

Nottingham Forest - 2 (1979, 1980)

Benfica - 2 (1961, 1962)

Juventus - 2 (1985, 1996)

Porto - 2 (1987, 2004)

Borussia Dortmund - 1 (1997)

Feyenoord - 1 (1970)

Marseille - 1 (1993)

Aston Villa - 1 (1982)

Hamburg - 1 (1983)

Crvena zvezda - 1 (1991)

FCSB - 1 (1986)

PSV - 1 (1988)