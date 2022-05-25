How many Champions League medals could Liverpool have after this weekend’s clash with Real Madrid?

Liverpool head into this weekend’s Champions League Final seeking revenge over Real Madrid after falling to defeat four years ago.

Mohamed Salah already made it clear that he wants to redeem himself after he was injured by Sergio Ramos in the 2018 final and will be eager to add to his goal on the final day of the Premier League campaign.

This will be the third Champions League final the Reds have reached under the Jurgen Klopp, with their last trophy lift coming in 2019 when fans weren’t allowed in the stadium due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Prior to the German’s arrival, Liverpool had been limited to only two domestic trophies in the previous 12 years.

However, the Merseyside club are one of the most successful clubs in Europe and are eager to add to their impressive list of accolades on Saturday night.

How many Champions League titles do Liverpool have?

Liverpool have won six Champions League title in their history - less than only Real Madrid and AC Milan.

The Reds won the competition in 1977, 1978, 1981, 1984, 2005 and 2019.

Their most recent success came in Madrid three years ago, with an early penalty from Mohamed Salah and a late second for Divock Origi earning them the victory against Tottenham Hotspur.

How many titles do Liverpool’s rivals have?

Real Madrid have won the most amount of Champions League titles in Europe (13), with their most recent coming against Liverpool.