Liverpool and Manchester City continue to fight for a place in the 2022 Champions League final in this week’s semi final second legs

Like last season, substitutions could be crucial for each side in the Champions League as they look to avoid any serious injuries and fatigue with the competition forming an integral part of the business end of the campaign.

This has been particularly potent for Liverpool who have been aiming to achieve the miraculous quarduple: the Carabao Cup, FA Cup, Champions League and Premier League title.

Manchester City and Liverpool will play this week for a place in the Champions League final before heading back into their own battle for the top Premier League spot.

How many substitutions can teams make in the Champions League this season?

As a result of the pandemic last season, teams were allowed to make six substituions during Champions League matches and the rules for the 2021/22 campaign are similar.

Teams during the group stages are allowed to make five changes per game. However, if they make it through to the knockouts, they can make five inside 90 minutes and then an extra sixth sub if the tie goes to extra-time.

Teams can name 12 substitutes on their bench for Champions League and other UEFA club competition matches

To look at the rules in more detail, the Uefa rulebook states: "Each team may use a maximum of three stoppages in play to make substitutions (one additional stoppage in extra-time can be used).

"Substitutions made before the start of the match, during half-time, between the end of normal playing time and extra time, and at half-time during extra time do not reduce the number of stoppages in play that can be used.”

Who is playing in the Champions League this week?

This week the 2021/22 Champions League has reached the second leg of the semi final.

Reigning champions Chelsea are out depite a valliant effort at the Santiago Bernabeu where they won 3-2 against Real Madrid on the night.

Liverpool head in to their second half of the semi final with a 2-0 lead over Villarreal while Manchester City will hope to cling on to a slender 4-3 win as they travel to Madrid’s Bernabeu stadium tomorrow, Wednesday 4 May 2022.

Liverpool will find out their fate this evening, Tuesday 3 May 2022.

How to watch Champions League this week - live stream details

Both semi final matches will kick off at 8pm BST and will be available to watch through BT Sport.

Matches can also be streamed live through the BT Sport app.

When do the semi finals take place?

The semi final first legs took place on Tuesday 26 April and Wednesday 27 April 2022 while the second leg will take place on Tuesday 3 May and Wednesday 4 May 2022.

Where will the final take place?