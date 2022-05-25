The Stade de France in Paris is all set to host UEFA’s showpiece event this weekend as La Liga’s winners take on the Premier League runners-up.

It’s the biggest match in European club football and it will once again be contested by two of the competition’s most successful teams, as Liverpool and Real Madrid go head-to-head in the Champions League Final.

The 13-time winners are in the showpiece event for the fourth time in ten years, having lifted the trophy three years in a row between 2015 and 2018.

That 2018 final was also against Liverpool and it wasn’t to be for the Reds, who lost 3-1 at Kyiv’s NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium, but Jurgen Klopp guided his side back to the Final and to the trophy the next year as they beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in Madrid.

Once again, football fans from all over the world will be tuning in to watch the Final and here is everything that UK viewers need to know about how to view all the action:

Is the Champions League final on TV?

Yes, the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League Final will be broadcast live on TV across the world and in the United Kingdom.

TV partners of UEFA in not only Europe but Africa, Asia, Latin America, North America, the Middle East, Oceania and beyond will show the match.

A full list of global broadcasters is available on UEFA’s official website.

What channel in the Champions League final on? (UK)

BT Sport have exclusive rights to broadcast all UEFA Champions League matches in the UK, including the 2021/22 final between Liverpool and Real Madrid.

Build up for the match starts from 6pm (BST) on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate.

Can I watch the Champions League final for free?

Although BT Sport is usually a fee paying service, the broadcaster will be providing their coverage for free via their YouTube channel.

BT Sport also provided the UEFA Europa League final between Rangers and Eintracht Frankfurt for free via YouTube last week and will do the same for the UEFA Europa Conference League final between Italian club Roma and Dutch club Feyenoord on Wednesday, May 25.

Champions League final live stream

The match will be available to stream live via both BT Sport’s YouTube channel and via the BT Sport app.

The app can be downloaded via most mainstream app stores.

Can I watch the Champions League final at the pub?

Football fans who would rather watch the clash between Liverpool and Real Madrid with fellow fans will have a selection of public houses across the country in which to do so.

A list of bars which will show the match can be accessed via Fanzo.com.

What time does the Champions League final kick off?

The 2021/22 UEFA Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid at the Stade de France, Paris is set for a kick off time of 8pm (BST).

If required, extra time and penalties will be used to decide who lifts the trophy meaning the action could continue till as late at 10:30pm (BST).