Liverpool and Real Madrid are set for their meet up in the UEFA Champions League final 2022.

A thrilling semi final between Real Madrid and Manchester City saw the Spanish La Liga giants come out victorious and seal their place in their 17th Champions League final.

A second-leg scare from Villarreal momentarily stalled Liverpool’s hopes but this was soon rectified by goals from Fabinho, Luis Diaz and Sadio Mane as the Reds secured their passageway to Paris.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Real Madrid have won the UEFA Champions League/European Cup trophy 13 times - six more times than any other side - and as soon as the extra time whistle went at the Bernabeu stadium last week, shirts were brought out saying ‘A Por La 1 (Let’s go for the 14th).

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool will be hopeful of winning a seventh Champions League trophy as they continue their bid for the quadruple - a feat now hanging in the balance after their draw against Tottenham in the Premier League on Saturday 7 May.

The Spanish giants will come into this Champions League final having had nearly four weeks to prepare as they won La Liga title the weekend before their second leg fixture against Manchester City, albeit there are still four matches left in their campaign.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have three Premier League matches and an FA Cup final to fit in before travelling to the French capital.

With over two weeks to go before the hotly anticipated final, here is all you need to know about how to watch the UEFA Champions League 2022 final.

When is the UEFA Champions League final?

The final will take place on Saturday 28 May 2022 and kick off is scheduled for 8pm BST.

Liverpool last lifted the Champions League trophy in 2019

The Champions League final had been set to take place in St Petersburg, Russia, however this was soon moved after Russia’s unprovoked and continued invasion of Ukraine.

It will now take place at the Stade de France, Paris.

How to watch the UEFA Champions League final

BT Sport has all the coverage for the UEFA Champions League and viewers can subscribe to BT Sport for £25/month.

Subscriptions are contract free and can be cancelled at any time.

Can I watch the UEFA Champions League final for free?

The Liverpool v Real Madrid match can be available for free through btsport.com for laptop viewers.

The final will also be free through the BT Sport app and through YouTube. There will be a live stream link on the BT Sport website which can be accessed at 6pm on the day.

How to buy tickets for the UEFA Champions League final

Tickets for the final are set to be awarded in a ballot system rather than a first-come-first basis.

To register for your tickets, go to the UEFA Website . Both Liverpool and Real Madrid will have their own systems for their fans.

Go to our article on How to buy tickets for the Champions League final to find out all the latest information on ticket prices and how to best travel to Paris.

Liverpool v Real Madrid odds

Odds courtesy of Paddy Power:

Liverpool to win: 19/20