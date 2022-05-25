Here are all the details ahead of this weekend’s long awaited Champions League Final.

After a dramatic ending to the 2021/22 Premier League season, Liverpool will have to wait a little longer for their summer break as they prepare for the highly anticipated Champions League Final.

The Reds confirmed their place in the Paris finale with victory over Villarreal, while Real Madrid enjoyed a spectacular late win over Manchester City in their semi-final.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Real Madrid vs Liverpool certainly won’t be a boring clash, with the two teams having plenty of scores to settle from their previous meeting in the 2018 final.

La Liga’s 2021/22 champions claimed the trophy with goals from Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale, while Mohamed Salah was forced off early on after a controversial challenge by Sergio Ramos.

Jurgen Klopp’s side will be desperate for revenge on Real Madrid as they look to lift their third trophy of the season.

Here are all the details ahead of this weekend’s Champions League final...

When is the 2022 Champions League final?

The 2022 Champions League final will take place this Saturday (28th May 2022) at the Stade de France, Paris.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 8pm.

Why was the final moved to Paris?

The 2022 Champions League final was initially supposed to be held at the Gazprom Arena in Zenit.

The match was confirmed to be moving to Paris in February following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Team news

Real Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti has been blessed with a fully fit squad to choose from ahead of the weekend.

David Alaba is set to be restored in defence alongside Eder Militao after recovering from injury, while Los Blancos are likely to rely on the experience of Toni Kroos, Casemiro and Luka Modric in midfield.

The Man of the Match from the 2018 final, Gareth Bale, could feature on the bench.

Predicted line-up: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Casemiro, Kroos, Modric; Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Benzema

Liverpool

Liverpool have had a number of injury worries in recent weeks, however Fabinho, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah are likely to return to the starting line-up.

Thiago Alcantara limped off during the Reds’ win over Wolves with an Achilles injury and is unlikely to be fit to start this weekend.

Predicted line-up: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Matip, Robertson; Fabinho, Keita, Henderson; Diaz, Salah, Mane

Bookies odds

The Champions League final is one of the most unpredictable in a very long time.

Karim Benzema is a definite threat for the Reds after scoring some vital goals to help Real Madrid reach the final, while Liverpool are looking to complete an extremely successful campaign with another trophy.

According to Sky Bet, Liverpool are currently the favourites to lift the 2022 Champions League trophy.

Liverpool 8/15