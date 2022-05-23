Manchester City win Premier League title as two of their players win Player of the Season awards

Manchester City were crowned the winners of the Premier League 2021/22 on Sunday 22 May after a dramatic final day of matches.

As per tradition all final matches took place on Sunday with the fate of many clubs hanging in the balance until the final whistles blew.

Liverpool had been aiming to go for the miraculous quadruple, hoping for the Carabao Cup, FA Cup, Premier League title and UEFA Champions League but Manchester City denied them this in the final ten minutes of their match against Aston Villa.

City faced Villa in their final match of the season while the Reds were facing Wolves and neither looked on target to win straight away.

2-0 down at half-time, it looked as if Pep Guardiola’s men were about to throw away their league title. However, three last minute goals, all coming within five minutes of each other, ensured the blue Mancunian side came out on top.

Meanwhile, at the other end of the table, Leeds United were able to beat Brentford 2-1 to remain in the Premier League.

Burnley, on the other hand, lost 2-1 to Newcastle and saw their Premier League journey end.

After a turbulent season of football, the results then came out regarding who made the Player of the Season...

Who won Player of the Season?

Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne took the title for 2021/22 Player of the Season.

The Beglian scored 15 goals as well as registering seven assists this season and is now also the fourth player to win the award twice, after winning it back in 2019-20.

Speaking after the announcement, de Bruyne said: “To win this award for a second time is an achievement that I am really proud of.

“There is so much quality in the Premier League and it is a pleasure to be nominated with so many other great players who have had incredible seasons for their clubs.

“I think my performances this season have been good and I am happy that I have been able to contribute with goals and assists throughout the season.”

He now joins Thierry Henry, Cristiano Ronaldo and Nemanja Vidic in winning the award more than once.

Who was nominated for Player of the Season?

Kevin de Bruyne was selected after receiving votes from the public had been combined with those of the 20 Premier League captains and a panel of football experts.

On the list for the award was also City’s Joao Cancelo, Liverpool’s Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold, West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen, Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka, Tottenham’s Son Heung-min and Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse.

Who won Young Player of the Season?

Not only did Manchester City win the title and one of their players won Player of the Season, but another of their players won the Young Player of the Season.

The trophy is for those who are under 23 and Phil Foden has won the award for the second year in a row. He has scored nine goals for City as well as providing five assists for his club.

Foden, 21, is the first player to win the award in successive seasons.

The England international said: “I’m very proud to have won for a second season in a row.

“I have been really happy with my performances this season and it has been great to continue to this team in what will hopefully be another successful year for us all.

“To be nominated alongside so many great players is an honour as they have all had great seasons for their clubs.”

Who else was nominated for Young Player of the Season?