Manchester City will begin the defence of their their Premier League title in August 2022.

A dramatic final Premier League day saw Manchester City crowned as the 2022 Premier League winners.

As the day began, Liverpool were still in with a chance of winning the league and Leeds United were very likely to be relegated.

However, after the conclusion of all 10 matches, the Reds were denied the chance of securing the quadruple and Burnley found themselves in the final relegation spot.

The domestic football season will now take a well-earned break before the 2022/23 season kicks off in early August with Manchester City sitting as the defending champions.

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and Tottenham’s Son Heung-min share the Premier League Golden Boot after both scoring 23 goals this season.

What happened on the last match day?

On matchday 38, the Premier League saw 10 dramatic matches take place which altered the end results of the league.

Son Heung-Min ended the season as joint Golden Boot winner with Mo Salah

Leeds beat Brentford and narrowly avoided relegation as Burnley lost 2-1 to Newcastle, sealing their fate as the third team to drop to the Championship.

At the other end of the table, Arsenal hammered Everton 5-1 but this did their Champions League hopes no favours as Tottenham Hotspur also thrashed their opponents, Norwich, 5-0 and secured their spot as the final Premier League side to make it into the premium UEFA competition.

Manchester City were losing to Aston Villa and giving Liverpool the chance of winning the title, but three goals within five minutes deep into the second half revitalised the day and they were able to get their hands on the Premier League trophy for the sixth time.

Results:

Crystal Palace 1-0 Manchester United

Arsenal 5-1 Everton

Chelsea 2-1 Watford

Leicester 4-1 Southampton

Brentford 1-2 Leeds United

Burnley 1-2 Newcastle

Manchester City 3-2 Aston Villa

Norwich City 0-5 Tottenham

Brighton 3-1 West Ham

Liverpool 3-1 Wolves

When does the 2022/23 Premier League season start?

The Premier League season will start on the 6 August 2022. This season will see an earlier start for the Premier League due to the 2022 World Cup which takes place in Qatar.

It will then be played up to 12 and 13 November 2022 before the league takes a break for the World Cup.

The league will resume once again on Boxing Day, eight days after the final of the World Cup.

When does the 2022/23 Premier League season end?

The 2022/23 season will end on 28 May 2023. All final games are set to be played simultaneously, as is tradition with the Premier League.

When are the 2022/23 Premier League fixtures announced?

The fixtures for next season will be released on Wednesday 15 June 2022. Usually, the 20 teams find out at around 8am in the morning and TV changes are made at a later date.

When is the World Cup 2022?

The 2022 World Cup will take place in Qatar with the group stages beginning on 21 November and the final taking place on 18 December 2022.