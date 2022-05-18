Football Talk: Will Liverpool or Manchester City be crowned Premier League winners?

Jason Jones returns with the latest episode of Football Talk

The latest episode of Football Talk is out, with regular host Jason Jones being joined by ManchesterWorld’s Michael Plant ahead of the final round of Premier League fixtures this Sunday.

There was only one place to start - the title race - with both writers giving their thoughts on whether Manchester City or Liverpool will finish in top spot, while Michael, who covers City on a daily basis, discussed some of the subplots to Sunday’s game, including Steven Gerrard and Jack Grealish.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Then it’s onto the top-four race, and whether Tottenham Hotspur or Arsenal can win the battle to play in the Champions League next season.

That’s not the only European spots which will be settled on Sunday, with the race for the Europa League going down to the wire between Manchester United and West Ham United, one of whom will play in the continent’s second competition next season, while the other will face the newly formed Europa Conference League.

Finally, Jason and Michael turn their attention to the battle at the bottom, which they both agree is hardest to call.