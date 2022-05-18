‘Bill was minding his own business off the pitch,’ said United manager Paul Heckingbottom. ‘It’s cowardly’.

But the jubilant scenes were tarnished as television footage emerged of a man charging into United forward Billy Sharp while he stood on the touchline.

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has since revealed Sharp required stitches after being “attacked” as Forest fans spilled onto the pitch.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault. “He remains in custody and will be questioned by officers,” said Nottinghamshire Police.

So what happened?

Here is everything you need to know.

What happened to Billy Sharp?

Sheffield United captain Sharp was sidelined for the game itself because of injury, and was stood on the touchline after Forest secured a dramatic 3-2 penalty shootout victory following a 3-3 aggregate draw, which precipitated a pitch invasion at the City Ground.

Footage shared on social media appears to show one supporter running at the 36-year-old striker and knocking him to the ground with what appears to be a head butt.

The man dashed away from the scene while Sharp lay on the floor.

Notts Forest fans invade the pitch after beating Sheffield United at the City Ground (Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

“It’s assault,” a furious Paul Heckingbottom claimed. “We’ve seen one of our players attacked. He’s shook up, bleeding, angry.

“Bill was minding his own business off the pitch, trying to get our players away. He was blindsided, it was cowardly. He was knocked to the ground (and required) stitches, he was shook up.”

Heckingbottom added on Sky Sports: “There will be something done about that. We’ve seen what happened, we know what happened.”

“There’s a prison sentence there for sure. We’re seeing things thrown on the pitch, putting players’ health and safety in danger and nothing’s ever done about it.

“How can you come to a place of work minding your own business and be assaulted in that fashion?” he added. “It’s just bang out of order.”

The incident overshadowed Forest’s win, a victory that secured a play-off final against Huddersfield on Sunday 29 May at Wembley, and the chance of a return to the Premier League for the first time since 1999.

Billy Sharp of Sheffield United looks dejected following a Premier League loss to Leicester City in March 2021 (Photo: Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

What happens now?

Nottinghamshire Police’s assistant chief constable Rob Griffin said: “We have seen the footage, as many others will have who watched the televised match, and we are appealing for anyone who knows who the offender is to please get in contact with us as soon as possible.

“We have spoken to the player concerned and we are working with both clubs which are supporting us with our investigation which will continue.”

Forest issued a statement apologising to Sharp - who had a loan spell at the club during the 2012–2013 season - and warned the person found responsible will be banned from the club for life.

The club statement read: “Nottingham Forest Football Club are appalled to learn that our former player, Billy Sharp, was assaulted leaving the pitch after tonight’s match at the City Ground.

“The club will work with the authorities to locate the individual in order they are held to account for their actions, which will include a life ban from Nottingham Forest.