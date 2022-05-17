As Liverpool prepare to face Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League 2022 final, Arsenal and Tottenham are left fighting for the fourth place spot in the Premier League to ensure passageway to next year’s European tournament.

The race for Champions League qualification in the 2021/22 Premier League season looks to be going to the wire with five clubs battling for two of the top four spots.

At the moment, the race is on between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur to secure their place in the traditional fashion for next year’s UEFA Champions League.

The two North London rivals had been switching back and forth between fourth and fifth place in the Premier League but Spurs’ 3-0 win over the Gunners on Thursday 12 May 2022 will have gone a long way in ensuring they remain within the top four ahead of their final fixtures of the season.

However, finishing in the top four of the league isn’t the only way to qualify for the showpiece continental competition.

Teams who win both the top tournament and the UEFA Europa League from the current season qualify automatically for next season’s Champions League and that can have ramifications for other sides if they also take up a domestic qualification place.

Here is everything you need to know about how the UEFA Champions League qualification process works in the Premier League:

How does Champions League qualification work in the Premier League?

In normal circumstances, the top four teams from the Premier League qualify for the group stage proper while the team who finished fifth qualifying for the group stage of the UEFA Europa League along with the side that wins the FA Cup.

The EFL Cup winners qualify for the playoff stages of the UEFA Europa Conference League.

However, things are usually not so straightforward with the team who wins the FA Cup or EFL Cup usually qualifying for Europe through the league.

As per the Premier League website:

If the FA Cup winners finish in the top five of the Premier League, their UEL group stage place will go to the next-highest ranked team not qualified for UEFA competitions in the Premier League.

If the EFL Cup winners finish in the top five of the Premier League (or top six if (a) happens), their UECL playoff place will go to the next-highest ranked team not qualified for UEFA competitions in the Premier League.

As for Champions League qualification, that can be impacted if a team who finishes in the top four of the Premier League also wins either the Champions League or Europa League.

Should a Premier League club win the Champions League they will automatically qualify for the group stage of next season’s competition regardless of their league finishing position and the same goes for the Europa League.

However, if a club wins the Champions League or Europa League and finishes in the top four, their qualification for the UCL through their league position is not transferred to another team.

How many Premier League teams can qualify for the Champions League?

The Premier League can only send a maximum of five teams to the Champions League.

In normal circumstances, the places will go to the teams who finish in the top four of the league but a fifth place will go to a side if they win either the Champions League or Europa League and do not finish in the top four.