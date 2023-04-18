For the curious.
FIFA 23 TOTS: how to vote for Premier League Team of the Season, release date and nominated players

Voting has now opened for fans of EA Sports’ hit video game FIFA 23 to decide on the Premier League Team of the Season - including stars like Erling Haaland

By Ethan Evans
23 minutes ago

Team of the Season is always one of the most anticipated times of the year for fans of FIFA’s Ultimate Team game mode and that is no different this time around with FIFA 23. Forty of the best and brightest Premier League players for the 2022/23 season have been nominated for the honour - but it all comes down to one huge public vote.

Voting is now open for fans of the EA Sports football video game to pick the eleven players they think have performed the best in the English top tier. Major clubs like Manchester City, Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal are all represented in the nominations.

One of the favourites to be named in the Premier League Team of the Season on FIFA 23 is Erling Haaland. The Manchester City striker has had a record-breaking debut season since arriving from Borussia Dortmund, where he has scored 32 goals as the Citizens are within touching distance of a seventh league title despite Arsenal leading the standings.

Most Popular

It has been a hectic season so far with seven games to go until the finish line. There have been plenty of jaw-dropping moments and scorelines, many managers losing their jobs, and the relegation dogfight has been tighter than ever before.

The Premier League Team of the Season vote is just the second to be released to the public so far, closely following the Community Team of the Season. It will not end there either, as in FIFA 22 alone there were 15 different Team of the Season squads released.

Here is everything you need to know about the FIFA 23 Premier League Team of the Season. Including a full list of nominated players and how to vote.

How to vote for your FIFA 23 Premier League TOTS - when does voting open?

Gamers who wish to build their Premier League Team of the Season for FIFA 23 can do so right now as the voting window is currently open. Be aware that you only have a couple of days to cast your vote, as it closes on Thursday (20 April) at 6pm UK time.

Visit the official EA Sports FIFA 23 website to vote for who you think are the best performing Premier League players this season. You will be asked to select one goalkeeper, four defenders, three midfielders, and three attackers from a large selection of players, as can be seen below.

FIFA 23 Premier League Team of the Season - full list of nominees

Goalkeepers

  • Alisson - Liverpool
  • Kepa Arrizabalaga - Chelsea
  • Bernd Leno - Fulham
  • Nick Pope - Newcastle United
  • Aaron Ramsdale - Arsenal

Defenders

  • Sven Botman - Newcastle United
  • Gabriel - Arsenal
  • Lisandro Martinez - Manchester United
  • Ben Mee - Brentford
  • Christian Romero - Tottenham Hotspur
  • Ruben Dias - Manchester City
  • William Saliba - Arsenal
  • Luke Shaw - Manchester United
  • Thiago Silva - Chelsea
  • Kieran Trippier - Newcastle United
  • Oleksandr Zinchenko - Arsenal

Midfielders

  • Rodrigo Bentancur - Tottenham Hotspur
  • Bruno Guimaraes - Newcastle United
  • Casemiro - Manchester United
  • Kevin De Bruyne - Manchester City
  • Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg - Tottenham Hotspur
  • Alexis Mac Allister - Brighton and Hove Albion
  • James Maddison - Leicester City
  • Solly March - Brighton and Hove Albion
  • Kaoru Mitoma - Brighton and Hove Albion
  • Martin Odegaard - Arsenal
  • Joao Palhinha - Fulham
  • Rodri - Manchester City

Attackers

  • Miguel Almiron - Newcastle United
  • Gabriel Martinelli - Arsenal
  • Jack Grealish - Manchester City
  • Erling Haaland - Manchester City
  • Kai Havertz - Chelsea
  • Harry Kane - Tottenham Hotspur
  • Riyad Mahrez - Manchester City
  • Darwin Nunez - Liverpool
  • Marcus Rashford - Manchester United
  • Bukayo Saka - Arsenal
  • Mohamed Salah - Liverpool
  • Ollie Watkins - Aston Villa
