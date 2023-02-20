The likes of Nathan Jones, Steven Gerrard and Thomas Tuchel have all been sacked this season

The Premier League is one of the most competitive divisions in world football and managers are under pressure and scrutiny to perform from the very first game of the season.

The stakes are high at every end of the Premier League table from the title race to the battle to avoid the drop and clubs are constantly changing and evolving to try and gain or maintain success.

So far this campaign, the likes of Frank Lampard, Thomas Tuchel and most recently Nathan Jones have all been sacked. But what is the record number of managerial departures in a Premier League season and how does the 2022/23 campaign compare against previous seasons?

Here is everything you need to know.

How many Premier League managerial sackings have there been this season?

Seven of the 20 managers who started this season have been sacked by mid-February and a total of eight managerial sackings have taken place this season.

The majority of the sackings this season have come from teams near the bottom of the Premier League table. Staying in the top-flight means a great deal to teams and many will do whatever it takes to try and stay in the promised land.

Nathan Jones was the eighth manager to lose his job this season. (Getty Images)

Relegation strugglers Southampton are a prime example of this and The Saints are currently searching for their third manager of the season after sacking both Ralph Hassenhuttl and Nathan Jones.

Teams at the top end of the table are not immune to sacking their managers either. Chelsea sacked Thomas Tuchel after a slow start to the campaign and decided to go in a new direction by appointing former Brighton boss Graham Potter.

Scott Parker of Bournemouth was the first managerial departure of this season, he was sacked after just four Premier League games. The 42-year-old won promotion with The Cherries just three months prior to his dismissal.

Here are a full list of all the managerial departures during the 2022/23 season and when they took place.

Scott Parker: Bournemouth - 30 August

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea - 7 September

Bruno Lage: Wolves - 2 October

Steven Gerrard: Aston Villa - 21 October

Ralph Hasenhuttl: Southampton - 7 November

Frank Lampard: Everton - 23 January

Jesse Marsch: Leeds - 6 February

Nathan Jones: Southampton - 12 February

What is the record number of sackings in the Premier League season?

The 2022/23 campaign has been a turbulent year for many Premier League clubs and managers but this season still has a long way to go if it is to beat the all-time record for sackings in a top-flight season.

The current record for sackings in a Premier League season is 10 and that was equalled for the fourth time last season during the 2021/22 season.

There were also 10 managerial departures during the 2008/09, 2013/14 and 2017/18 seasons.

What is the lowest number of sackings in a Premier League season?

Premier League was first formed in 1992 and over the last 31 years there has generally been an increase in managerial sackings per season.

During the 1992/93 Premier League season, just two sackings took place in the entirety of the campaign. That record was then beaten three years later in 1995/96 with only one manager losing their job in the entire season.

While joint manager with Colin Todd, Roy McFarland of Bolton Wanderers was the only manager to be shown the door in January 1996 after 22 games. Joint manager Todd was later appointed the full manager until the remainder of the season.

Which manager has been sacked the most during the Premier League era?

Three managers currently hold the unwanted record of being sacked four times by Premier League clubs and two of those managers are former title winners.

Three time Premier League winner Jose Mourinho has been fired twice by Chelsea and once by Manchester United and Tottenham.

Claudio Ranieri, also a title winner with Leicester City has been sacked by four different clubs, these are Chelsea, Leicester, Fulham and Watford.