Newcastle United are set to become the subject of a new four part Amazon Prime documentary, according to reports.

The Amazon docuseries provides behind the scenes coverage of Newcastle’s first full season under Eddie Howe in the aftermath of the club’s big-money takeover. The series is expected to show comprehensive coverage from various points of the season as The Magpies aim to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in 20 years and end their 54 year wait for silverware.

The streaming powerhouse has previously produced All or Nothing series for the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur in recent years. Newcastle follow in the footsteps of Sunderland who had a Netflix series titled Sunderland ‘Til I Die.

But what can we expect from Newcastle’s Amazon Prime documentary and when is it likely to be released? Here’s everything we know so far.

What has been said?

Amazon crews have attended several games throughout the season to provide coverage for a new documentary, according to Sky Sports News’ North-East reporter Keith Downie.

Newcastle are aiming to reach the Champions League for the first time in 20 years. (Getty Images)

Downie explained on Twitter: “Camera crews have been filming behind-the-scenes footage at Newcastle United for a four-part documentary to be shown on Amazon. The series will chart the club & its owners as they attempt to win a trophy & qualify for The Champ League.”

Despite rumours being rife Amazon and Newcastle United are yet to release an official statement confirming the news.

Is there a release date for the series?

An official release date for Newcastle’s upcoming documentary has not yet been announced by the club. Amazon is still currently filming the new series and it is documenting events from the current campaign, so an announcement is expected to take place in the coming months.

The previous three Premier League editions of All or Nothing took an in depth look at the seasons of Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham. All three were released the following season in August, based on that logic you can expect Newcastle’s documentary to arrive in August 2023.

How many episodes are there in the new series?

There are a total of four episodes in the latest Amazon series, this is significantly fewer than the previous series of the show which featured eight episodes.

What to expect

Newcastle United have enjoyed a dramatic turnaround over the last 18 months which has seen the club transform from relegation strugglers to top four hopefuls. The Magpies are aiming to return to Europe’s biggest stage for the first time since 2003 when they were managed by club icon Bobby Robson.

Newcastle also find themselves in their first cup final for 24 years where they come head to head with Manchester United in a repeat of the 1999 FA Cup final. The documentary is likely to delve into the behind the scenes footage of the cup run including the post-match reaction of Newcastle’s semi-final victory over Southampton.

The streaming giant is also expected to take an in depth look at the club’s new owners and their plans for the future. Newcastle director Amanda Staveley has previously spoken about her plans to grow Newcastle into a “global brand” who thrive at the top of English football.