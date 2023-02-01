Chelsea have topped the spending charts for the second consecutive transfer window

The January transfer window is often a time of frantic activity and excessive spending - and the 2023 winter window has been no exception. In total Premier League clubs have racked up an overall spend of £780.1 million on new recruits, with 52 new players arriving on a permanent basis.

The biggest of those signings came on deadline day in the form of World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez. The Argentine youngster arrived at Chelsea from Benfica for a British record fee of £106.8 million.

The winter window has the potential to play a pivotal role in the final Premier League table and a team’s transfer dealings can often make or break their season at the half-way point. Now that the transfer window has closed we take a look at some of the winners and losers from the January transfer window.

Winners of the January transfer window

Chelsea

Chelsea were the biggest spenders of the summer transfer window and they have continued that trend in January by spending a total of £323 million on new recruits.

The Blues have spent more than five times as much as any other club during the January transfer window and manager Graham Potter is under immense pressure to gel all these players into the club as quickly as possible.

Enzo Fernandez has arrived at Chelsea from Benfica. (Getty Images)

Chelsea have had an underwhelming start to the season but they are now equipped with an immense amount of talent and depth for the second half of the season.

The standout signings are midfield additions in the form of Argentina World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez and Ukrainian prodigy Mykhailo Mudryk. Both players are seen as long-term additions to the Chelsea squad and both come with huge reputations.

Benoit Badiashile was also brought in from Monaco and the young defender has impressed in his first two appearances in the backline.

Arsenal

Heading into the January transfer window the main objective for Arsenal was to add depth to their team and they have done exactly that with the signings of Jorginho and Leandro Trossard.

Jorginho is an experienced player who played a key role in Chelsea’s Champions League triumph in 2021 and Italy’s European Championship triumph that same summer. The Italian midfielder brings depth to the Arsenal midfield and is calm and composed in high pressure situations.

Arsenal Unveil new signing Leandro Trossard. (Getty Images)

Trossard has also proven his qualities for Brighton throughout the campaign and his most notable contribution was a hat-trick earlier in the season against Liverpool. The Belgian winger is likely to provide further competition on the wing for the likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

However, despite the new signings there are still signs of frustration from some of the Arsenal fan base after missing out on long term targets such as Mykhailo Mudruk who joined Chelsea and Moises Caicedo who remained at Brighton.

Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest were one of the busiest teams in the summer transfer window and they have continued to be active in January as they strive to survive in the Premier League.

Steve Cooper’s side have added proven Premier League players in the form of Chris Wood and Jonjo Shelvey - both are experienced in a relegation battle and they were heavily involved in Newcastle’s great escape from the drop last season.

Jonjo Shelvey of Newcastle United acknowledges the fans at half-time after a confirmed January move to Nottingham Forest. (Getty Images)

Forest have also tightened their defence with the signing of three-time Champions League winning goalkeeper Keylor Navas and former La Liga title winning defender Felipe from Atletico Madrid.

While the likes of Southampton and Bournemouth have spent big money on young talent, Forest have done well to recruit experienced players who are equipped for the relegation fight.

Losers of the January transfer window

Everton

Everton only narrowly avoided the drop after a dismal campaign last season and they once again find themselves facing a relegation battle this season.

New manager Sean Dyche faces a huge task in the coming months if he is to steer Everton away from a first ever Premier League relegation, particularly after a poor transfer window.

Sean Dyche is the new Everton manager. (Getty Images)

The Toffees have been amongst the lowest scorers in the division with just 15 goals from their opening 20 games and fans were hoping to see a few new signings to rejuvenate their season.

Everton also failed to replace their young asset Anthony Gordon who left the club to join Newcastle for £40 million.

Manchester City

Manchester City were the bookmakers favourites to win the Premier League title at the start of the season but they entered the half-way stage behind pace setters Arsenal.

Many believed Pep Guardiola would once again strengthen the team in the winter window in a bid to retain the league title but they have spent just £8 million on new recruits with the only signing being Argentine youngster Maximo Perrone.

The Citizens surprisingly chose to loan out one of their most talented fullbacks on deadline day with Joao Canelo heading to Bayern Munich. Man City still remain contenders for the title but many experts believe their team is weaker with the loss of Cancelo.

West Ham United

West Ham United have qualified for European football in both of the last two seasons, but it has been a very different campaign this year for David Moyes and his side and they currently find themselves 16th at the half-way stage.

Injuries have been an issue for The Hammers this year and they have struggled to score goals on a regular basis with Michail Antonio not reaching the same heights as last season and Gianluca Scamacca not hitting the ground running in the early months.

