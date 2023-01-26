Mykhailo Mudryk and Cody Gakpo have been the biggest arrivals during the January transfer window

Top flight clubs have racked up a total of over £450 million on new recruits this month and that number is likely to grow over the coming days with transfer deadline day looming.

So far this winter the standout signings have been Ukrainian prodigy Mykhailo Mudryk’s transfer to Chelsea and Liverpool’s move for Netherlands World Cup hero Cody Gakpo.

But which club has spent the most money in the January transfer window?

Chelsea were the biggest spenders in the summer transfer window - spending a total of £278.4 million and they have carried on that trend again in the January transfer window.

Graham Potter’s side are struggling for form in the Premier League this season and a further £163.2 million has been spent on transfers in January. The biggest of those transfers was the accusation of Ukrainian youngster Mykhailo Mudryk. The 22-year-old was purchased for an initial fee of £62 million but that figure could rise to over £88 million after instalments.

Chelsea’s Mykhailo Mudryk made his debut against Liverpool. The 22-year-old is tipped to be a future star. (Getty Images)

League leaders Arsenal are aiming to lift the Premier League title for the first time since 2004 - they are the second biggest spenders this winter with £38.6 million being used to strengthen Mikel Arteta’s side.

Arsenal were heavily linked with Mudryk before his move to Chelsea, but they have since recruited a winger in the form of Leandro Trossard from Brighton for £21 million.

The third biggest spenders in the January transfer window are Leeds United. The Yorkshire side have spent a total of £35.8 million to try and stay in the Premier League - the biggest deal was the acquisition of Georgino Rutter for £24.8 million.

At the other end of the table the likes of Fulham, Tottenham, Manchester United, Crystal Palace, Brentford and managerless Everton are all yet to spend anything on new recruits.

Most expensive January signings 2023

Chelsea have been the biggest spenders in the Premier League since the takeover of Todd Boehly last summer and Mykhailo Mudryk is the club’s signature signing.

The 22-year-old is tipped as a star for the future, he will be hoping to rejuvenate Chelsea’s season after a slow start this season.