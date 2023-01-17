Chelsea new boy Mykhailo Mudryk became the most expensive January signing in Premier League history

The January transfer window is open and many Premier League clubs are actively recruiting new signings to bolster their squad for the second half of the season.

Chelsea have been the biggest spenders so far this winter with high profile signings such as Mykhailo Mudryk, Benoit Badiashile and Joao Felix all arriving in a bid to help under-pressure manager Graham Potter. Meanwhile Liverpool have also hit the headlines with the signing of Netherland’s World Cup star Cody Gakpo.

The winter window is renowned for its frantic activity and many struggling teams see it as a great opportunity to revive their season. But when does the January 2023 transfer window close for Premier League clubs? Here is everything you need to know.

When does the January transfer window close?

The January transfer window officially opened on Sunday 1 January for English and Scottish clubs.

The winter transfer window will remain open in England until 11pm on Tuesday 31 January while teams in Scotland will have until midnight on the same day to complete their business.

Liverpool unveil the signing of Cody Gakpo. (Getty Images)

Here is a rundown of when the January transfer window closes in different leagues around the world (all times are GMT)

Premier League: Tuesday 31 January - 11pm

EFL: Tuesday 31 January - 11pm

Scotland: Tuesday 31 January - 11.59pm

Bundesliga: Tuesday 31 January - 5pm

Serie A: Tuesday 31 January - 7pm

La Liga: Tuesday 31 January - 11pm

Ligue 1: Tuesday 31 January - 11.59pm

WSL: Tuesday 31 January - 5pm (domestic transfers) - 11.59pm (international transfers)

Can clubs sign players after the deadline?

Players under contract cannot be signed outside of the transfer window, however it is possible to still negotiate a transfer behind the scenes outside the transfer window so that the paperwork is ready for the summer.

If a footballer is a free agent they are also able to sign for a club outside of the January transfer window. But that can only happen for clubs in the EFL and is not a possibility for top-flight clubs.

Biggest January signings over the years

The Premier League is synonymous with frantic activity and high spending in the January transfer window and over the years we have seen a number of big moves. Here are the top five biggest January arrivals in Premier League history:

Mykhailo Mudryk: Shakhtar Donetsk to Chelsea - £89 million (2023)

Chelsea’s new recruit Mykhailo Mudryk has become the most expensive January signing in Premier League history. Mudryk is tipped to be a hot prospect and was heavily linked with London rivals Arsenal before making the move to Stamford Bridge.

Virgil Van Dijk: Southampton to Liverpool - £75 million (2018)

Virgil Van Dijk completed his move to Liverpool for a then club record of £75 million. The Dutch centre back has gone on to establish himself as one of the best Liverpool defenders in recent history - winning the Premier League, FA Cup, Champions League and League Cup whilst being an ever present in the backline.

Aymeric Laporte: Athletic Bilbao to Manchester City - £57 million (2018)

Aymeric Laporte joined Manchester City midway through their title winning campaign of 2017/18. The Spanish defender has been a success with The Citizens - lifting four Premier League titles, one FA Cup title and three Carabao Cup titles.

Christian Pulisic: Borussia Dortmund to Chelsea - £56 million (2019)

Cristian Pulisic completed a move to Chelsea in January 2019 but didn’t officially join the club until the start of the 2019/20 campaign. The 24-year-old has enjoyed flashes of brilliance for The Blues but has struggled to establish himself as a first team regular due to a mixture of injuries and inconsistency.

Pierre-Emerick Aubamayeng: Borussia Dortmund to Arsenal - £55 million (2018)

Pierre- Emerick Aubamayeng signed for Arsenal in January 2018 in what proved to be one of Arsene Wenger’s final signings as manager.

The Gabon forward enjoyed great success at Arsenal during his first two and half seasons and established himself as one of the Premier League’s top strikers.