Wayne Hennessey is likely to replace Dean Henderson for Nottingham Forest in the EFL Cup semi-final against Manchester United

Nottingham Forest have secured a place in the semi-final of the Carabao Cup for the first time in 31 years.

The Reds beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in normal time. Goalkeeper Dean Henderson proved to be the hero in the penalty shootout and he pulled off two impressive saves to deny Wolves midfielder’s Rueben Neves and Joe Hodge.

Henderson, who is on a season-long loan at Forest from Manchester United has been one of the standout performers for Steve Cooper’s side this season.

However, Forest will likely be without their shotstopper in the semi-final as they have been paired against Henderson’s parent club Manchester United.

This will be a huge blow to Forest and their hopes of lifting the trophy. But what are the rules regarding loan moves in the Carabao Cup and how has the Nottingham Forest manager reacted to the news?

Here is everything you need to know.

Dean Henderson was the hero for Nottingham Forest in their penalty shootout victory over Wolves. (Getty Images)

Can Dean Henderson play against Manchester United in the semi-final?

Nottingham Forest are likely to be without Dean Henderson for the game against Manchester United. The 25-year-old was signed in the summer transfer window on a season long loan deal meaning that he is ineligible to play against his parent club.

Article 6.3 of the Carabao Cup rules states: “Players registered on a temporary basis will not be eligible to play unless the club holding his full registration gives it written consent.”

How has Steve Cooper reacted to the news?

Steve Cooper praised his team for their efforts and claimed the game gives the older generation of supporters the chance to reminisce will younger supporters enter new territory.

Nottingham Forest have historically been very successful in the Carabao Cup and lifted the trophy on four occasions during Brian Clough’s 18 year stint at the club.

Despite the victory Cooper admitted the news of Henderson’s absence has put a dampener on his mood.

When asked about Dean Henderson, Cooper said: “I have only just thought of that, it is frustrating. After seeing the night he had tonight, he was excellent in the penalty shootout, but he was good in the game, more than good in the game.”

He added: “It’s unfortunate. He’s part of our group, he is so invested in the group and how we work, what we’re trying to accelerate in terms of what we want to become.

“To do that you need a really good goalkeeper. Not only is he committing as a goalkeeper, he is buying into being in the city and the greater good of the club. It has put a dampener on me for tonight.”

Henderson has been a key player for Forest this season - he has featured in every game bar the Manchester United clash in the league. In that time, Henderson has kept five clean sheets in the Premier League and made two penalty saves.

It is likely that Forest will instead turn to Welsh goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey for the semi-final clash with The Red Devils.