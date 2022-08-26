Arsenal are the most successful team in the history of the FA Cup

The FA Cup is the oldest domestic cup competition in the world.

The tournament was first founded in 1871 and is open to all clubs in the top nine tiers of English football.

The FA Cup begins in August with the Extra-Preliminary Round and runs until the end of the season in May when the FA Cup final takes place.

Given the long tradition of the competition, the FA Cup is viewed as one of the most prestigious knockout tournaments in the world and there is a significant cash prize for the winner of the competition.

Here is everything you need to know about the FA Cup in the 2022/23 season.

Liverpool will be aiming to defend the FA Cup in 2022/23 (Getty Images)

How many teams compete in the FA Cup?

A total of 732 teams entered the FA Cup at the start of the 2022/23 season. The first six rounds of the tournament are qualifiers for the First Round Proper.

Format of the FA Cup

The tournament gets underway with the Extra Preliminary Round which features teams from levels eight and nine in the football pyramid.

Occasionally, some vacancies are also filled by teams from the 10th tier.

At the end of the qualifying rounds, 32 teams from non-League will enter the proper competition in the first round where they will meet the 48 teams from League 1 and 2.

Teams from the Premier League and EFL Championship will enter the FA Cup in The Third Round.

Here is a breakdown of the prize money that each team gets as they progress through the tournament. The teams that are in brackets are the number of teams which will receive the payment.

FA Cup prize money - qualifying rounds

August 2022

Extra preliminary round winners (208) - £112 per team

Extra preliminary round losers (208) - £375 per team

Preliminary round winners (136) - £1444 per team

Preliminary round losers (136) - £481 per team

September 2022

First round qualifying winners (112) - £2250 per team

First round qualifying losers (112) - £750 per team

Second round qualifying winners (80) - £3375 per team

Second round qualifying losers (80) - £1125 per team

October 2022

Third round qualifying winners (40) - £5625 per team

Third round qualifying losers (40) - £1875 per team

Fourth round qualifying winners (32) - £9375 per team

Fourth round qualifying losers (32) - £3125 per team

FA Cup prize money - First Round to Final

November 2022

First round winners (40) - £41,000 per team

December 2022

Second round winners (20) - £67,000 per team

January 2022

Third round winners (32) - £105,000 per team

Fourth round winners (16) - £120,000 per team

February 2022

Fifth round winners (8) - £225,000 per team

March 2022

Quarter-final winners (4) - £450,000 per team

April 2022

Semi-final winners (2) - £1,000,000 per team

Semi-final losers (2) - £500,000 per team

May 2022

FA Cup final winner (1) - £2,000,000 per team

FA Cup final runners- up (1) - £1,000,000 per team

Who is the most successful team in FA Cup History?

Since it began in 1871, The FA Cup has been lifted by 44 different teams.

Arsenal are the most successful team since the tournament was formed - The Gunners have lifted the trophy on 14 occasions. They first won the tournament in 1930 and their most recent triumph came in 2020.

Arsene Wenger is the most successful manager in FA Cup history, the Frenchman lifted the FA Cup seven times during his illustrious 22 year career as Arsenal boss between 1996 and 2018.

Who are the previous winners of the FA Cup?

Here is a full breakdown of all the teams to have won the FA Cup in the last 10 years.