Manchester City thrashed Chelsea 4-0 to reach the fourth round of the FA Cup competition. How to watch on UK TV and dates for next round

The FA Cup is known for its incredible twists and turns and this weekend’s fixtures were no different with League Two’s Stevenage shocking Premier League’s Aston Villa with a 2-1 win. Elsewher Manchester City thrashed Chelsea 4-0, while League One side Sheffield Wednesday beat European football hopefuls Newcastle United 2-1.

32 games will have been played as part of the third round of the tournament with replays already scheduled for teams such as Liverpool and Wolves who drew 2-2 at the end of their 90 minutes. Liverpool entered this tournament as the defending champions, having beaten Chelsea on penalties in 2022, but they must now await their fate as they travel to Wolves on 17 January to continue fighting for a spot in the competition.

They will not be the only teams disappointed not to have secured victory on the first go as Leeds will host Cardiff City following a 2-2 draw in Wales on Sunday.

As the victorious teams prepare for their next round of fixtures, here is all you need to know about the FA Cup fourth round...

When is the FA Cup fourth round?

All of the fourth round fixtures of the FA Cup will take place on Saturday 28 January 2023. Additionally, all of the matches are currently set to kick-off at 3pm GMT - however, this will change for television coverage in due course.

Stevenage celebrate their win over Aston Villa

While some of the opponents are yet to be determined, here is the current list of fixtures for the FA Cup fourth round:

Sheffield Wednesday vs Fleetwood

Walsall vs Leicester City

Blackburn Rovers vs TBD

Preston vs Tottenham

Southampton vs Blackpool

Ispwich Town vs Burnley

Derby County vs West Ham

Manchester City vs TBD

Manchester United vs Reading

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

TBD vs Grimsby Town

Stoke City vs Stevenage

Fulham vs Sunderland

Brighton vs TBD

When are the remaining third round matches?

There are still two third round matches to be played ahead of the replays. Oxford United will host Arsenal later today, Monday 9 January 2023, with kick-off scheduled for 8pm while Forest Green will host Birmingham on Tuesday 17 January at 7.45pm.

The third round replays will also take place on Tuesday 17 January, with kick-off set for 7.45pm. Those fixtures are:

West Bom vs Chesterfield

Swansea vs Bristol City

Leeds United vs Cardiff City

Accrington Stanley vs Boreham Wood

Wolves vs Liverpool

How to watch the FA Cup

ITV and BBC have been sharing the coverage of the FA Cup tournament. Fans can view the action both on TV and through their streaming services, ITVX and BBC iPlayer. talkSPORT and BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra also offer radio coverage for those fixtures which are not televised.

ITVX will be broadcasting tonight’s fixture between Oxford and Arsenal.

When is the FA Cup final?

The Emirates FA Cup final will take place on Saturday 3 June 2023 at Wembley Stadium. The semi-final is set for Saturday 22 April. According to SkyBet, here are the bookies’ favourite to win the FA Cup 2023: