A look at some of the best football lookalikes including Theo Walcott and Lewis Hamilton (Getty Images/ Graphic by Kim Mogg)

It is commonly believed that everyone in the world has a doppelganger somewhere in the world.

This can often be the case with professional footballers and managers and there are a number of elite footballers from past and present that share a striking resemblance with a famous face.

Here we have compiled a selection of some of the best football lookalikes that will make you feel like you are seeing double.

Football doppelgangers

Jose Mourinho and Penn Badgley

Jose Mourinho began his career as a coach at Barcelona. (Getty Images)

Jose Mourinho is one of the most successful managers of the modern era and he has lifted domestic titles in Portugal, England, Italy and Spain over the course of a distinguished career in club management. In his early years he worked as an assistant to Bobby Robson at Barcelona and he shares a striking resemblance with award winning actor Penn Badgley who is best known for his role as Joe Goldberg in You.

Theo Walcott and Lewis Hamilton

Theo Walcott and Lewis Hamilton share a striking resemblance. (Getty Images)

Theo Walcott burst onto the scene as a teenager in 2006 and was tipped to be a star due to his blistering pace. Throughout his career he has been compared to Lewis Hamilton who is also renowned for being one of the fastest F1 racers. The two have even had similar haircuts throughout their career and Hamilton is also a fan of Walcott’s former club Arsenal.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Zava (Ted Lasso)

Ted Lasso character Zava is reportedly based on AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic. (Getty Images)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is regarded as one of the best strikers of his generation and he has proved himself in a number of countries around the world including England, Italy, Spain, France and USA. The Swede has been a hugely influential figure throughout his career and Ted Lasso new recruit Maximillian Osinski has reportedly based his character Zava on the AC Milan forward.

Brad Friedel and Bruce Willis

Former Blackburn and Aston Villa goalkeeper Brad Friedel is compared to Hollywood actor Bruce Willis. (Getty Images)

Brad Friedel was an ever-present for the likes of Tottenham, Aston Villa and Blackburn Rovers during a hugely successful Premier League career. He is compared to award winning actor Bruce Willis who is best known for his role in Die Hard and Armageddon.

Fernando Torres and Sacha Baron Cohen

A young Fernando Torres shares a similar haircut to Sacha Baron Cohen character Bruno. (Getty Images)

Fernando Torres was a goal machine for Liverpool during the 2007/08 campaign but his haircut at the time shares a striking resemblance to Sacha Baron Cohen’s character in the film Bruno.

Dimitar Berbatov and Andy Garcia

Dimitar Berbatov has a similar haircut to actor Andy Garcia. (Getty Images)

Dimitar Berbatov was amongst the top strikers in the Premier League during his peak years. The Bulgarian’s haircut makes him a doppelganger of Cuban-American actor Andy Garcia.

Luka Modric and David Guetta

Luka Modric has been compared to French DJ David Guetta. (Getty Images)

Luka Modric is viewed as one of the best midfielders of his generation and he famously won the Ballon d’Or in 2018 to end an 11-year run of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi dominance. He has been compared to French DJ David Guetta who is best known for songs such as When Love Takes Over and Titanium.

Diego Milito and Sylvester Stallone

Diego Milito shares a striking resemblance with Rocky actor Slyvester Stallone during his younger years. (Getty Images)

Diego Milito was part of Jose Mourinho’s Champions League team at Inter Milan and the Argentine striker has a similar haircut to a young Sylvester Stallone during his time on the Rocky films.

Neymar and Zayn Malik

Neymar and Zayn Malik both rose to prominence during their teenage years. (Getty Images)

Neymar burst onto the scene as a teenager in Brazil and established himself as a household name both at club and international level with Barcelona, PSG and the Brazilian national team. He shares a resemblance with fellow teenage sensation Zayn Malik who rose to fame with One Direction in 2010.

Xavi and Josh Radnor

Barcelona manager Xavi has been compared to actor Josh Radnor. (Getty Images)