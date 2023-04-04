Actor Will Ferrell and Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith are just a number of celebrity doppelgangers

Celebrity doppelgangers including Will Ferrell and Chad Smith. (Getty Images/ graphic by Kim Mogg)

It is commonly believed that each and every one of us has a doppelganger somewhere in the world. Have you ever seen a musician that makes you stop and say that they look like someone else who is famous? Or make you do a double turn over their general uncanniness?

If so then you are not alone. Here we have compiled a selection of the best musical celebrity lookalikes which will make you feel like you are seeing double.

Musical doppelgangers

Lionel Richie and Chris Kamara

Chris Kamara is often compared to singer Lionel Richie. (Getty Images)

Lionel Richie is a singer songwriter from America whose career has spanned over four decades. He is best known for hits such as All Night Long, Dancing On The Ceiling and Stuck On You. He shares a striking resemblance with former Sky Sports football pundit Chris Kamara who is best known for his role on Gillette Soccer Saturday.

Justin Timberlake and Shane Ward

Justin Timberlake shares a striking resemblance with former X Factor winner Shane Ward. (Getty Images)

Justin Timberlake is an American singer and actor who is best known for songs such as Cry Me A River, Carry Out and Sexy Back, as well as starring in the film Friends With Benefits. Timberlake released many of his famous hits during the mid 2000s and it was around that time that his lookalike Shane Ward became the X Factor winner in 2006.

Chad Smith and Will Ferrell

Will Ferrell and Chad Smith have joked about their resemblance during an appearance on The Tonight Show. (Getty Images)

Chad Smith has been the drummer of American rock band Red Hot Chilli Peppers since 1988. The award winning band have been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and they are best known for hits such as Californication, Under The Bridge and Can’t Stop.

Smith is often compared to American actor Will Ferrell who stars in films such as Elf, Step Brothers and The Other Guys.

Smith and Ferrell even joked about their resemblance during an appearance on The Tonight Show alongside presenter Jimmy Fallon.

Stormzy and Romelu Lukaku

Stormzy is often compared to former Man United striker Romelu Lukaku. (Getty Images)

Stormzy is a London based grime artist who enjoyed a swift rise in the 2010s to become one of the UK’s most critically acclaimed artists with hits such as Shut Up, Big For Your Boots and Hide & Seek. He shares a striking resemblance with former Chelsea and Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku. The Belgian striker is currently on loan at Inter Milan in Italy.

Selena Gomez and Lucy Hale

Selena Gomez and Lucy Hale were co-stars on the Disney Channel. (Getty Images)

Selena Gomez is an American singer and actress who rose to fame whilst starring in the Disney series Wizards of Waverly Place. She has also released a series of hits such as Calm Down, Lose You To Love Me and People You Know.

Gomez is often compared to fellow Wizards of Waverly Place actress Lucy Hale. Hale is best known for her roles in Pretty Little Liars and Riverdale.

Elvis Presley and Shakin’ Stevens

Shakin’ Stevens starred in an Elvis musical in the 1970s. (Getty Images)

Elvis Presley dubbed the King of Rock and Roll is regarded as one of the most recognisable and successful musicians in the world and he is known for hits such as Jailhouse Rock, Suspicious Minds, Can’t Help Falling In Love and A Little Less Conversation.

Elvis is one of the most popular artists of all time and many people have taken influence from his work including 1980s singer Shakin’ Stevens who is perhaps best known for his Christmas hit Merry Christmas Everyone. Stevens’ most successful hits evoked a nostalgic feeling of the sound of 1950s rock and roll. During the 1970s Shakin’ Stevens even performed as Elvis during a musical and portrayed the actor during the peak years of his career.

Mario and Chris Rock

Mario is often compared to comedian Chris Rock. (Getty Images)

Mario is a singer who gained national recognition with the hits Just A Friend, Let Me Love You and How Do I Breathe.