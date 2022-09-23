Jose Mourinho and Usain Bolt are just some of the famous faces that feature in the music video for Stormzy’s latest track Mel Made Me Do It

Stormzy has returned with his first solo single in nearly three years.

The London based grime artist has released a new song titled Mel Made Me Do It, which is set to capture the excitement of fans around the world.

Stormzy’s new hit Mel Made Me Do It includes a star-studded video featuring a variety of different guests.

But who is in the video for Stormzy’s new track - and what are the lyrics to his new song?

When is Stormzy’s new song released?

Stormzy’s new solo track is out now, and was released on Friday 23 September. Mel Made Me Do It is available to download for fans on Spotify and iTunes.

British rapper Stormzy (Getty Images)

The track is a seven minute onslaught of lyrics from the Croydon superstar which is also accompanied by a music video which lasts for 11 minutes.

Who features in the video for Stormzy’s new song?

Mel Made Me Do It features guest verses from distinguished artists such as Stylo G and a monologue by Wretch 32

Portuguese football manager Jose Mourinho also makes a surprise special appearance in the grime superstar’s new video.

The three time Premier League champion is currently managing in the Serie A with Italian giants Roma. He previously managed in the Premier League with Chelsea,Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Jose Mourinho, Head Coach of AS Roma looks on following their sides victory in the UEFA Conference League final match between AS Roma and Feyenoord at Arena Kombetare on May 25, 2022 in Tirana, Albania. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

The Special One features in a brief cameo during the song to repeat his iconic quote: “I prefer not to speak. If I speak I’m in big trouble.”

The phrase came about in an interview after his side’s 1-0 loss against Aston Villa in March 2014, when he questioned the standard of refereeing against his team.

Mourinho posted on Instagram about his shock appearance in the music video and said: “Was great fun doing this cameo for Stormzy’s new music video out today. I had a great time.”

Louis Theroux will also feature in the new Stormzy music video (Getty Images)

The Portuguese manager is not the only big name to feature in the music video and the new track also features cameos from the likes of Dave, Headie One, Little Simz, Louis Theroux and Usain Bolt.

The song also features a touching tribute to the late Jamal Edwards, with his family appearing in the video holding a picture of the SBTV creator.

What are the lyrics to Mel Made Me Do It?

Although not yet confirmed, it is highly expected that Mel Made Me Do It will appear on Stormzy’s upcoming third album. The official date of Stormzy’s third album is yet to be confirmed - however, the Croydon MC said that he would release an album before the end of 2022.

These are the lyrics to Stormzy’s new track:

[Intro: Stormzy & Abigail Owuo]

(I’m not going economy, no way)

Jheeze, ay, hahahahaha

Ay, mummy

(I’m claiming it, man)

Claim it, Amen

(I’m claiming it)

Claim it, haha

(I said, "I’m not going econ-, on uhm, economy")

Yeah, right, why

(Stormzy is my son)

Brap, brap

[Verse]

I’ve been the goat for so long I guess it’s not exciting when I win

Boohoo, someone grab the violins

Every time I try a ting, top bins like Haile when he sings

So of course, they don’t like me, I’m the king

Aight, tell me why oh why would I reply to him?

I leave him hanging like Kyrie on the rim, hm

Where do I begin? I wear the 5990 in the gym

I got a thing for shiny little things

What can I say? I’m like a young black Biden with a trim (Woo)

Presidential when I’m ridin’ in the Bimz

Taking pictures with my cameraman, I’m shining in my skin

For eight-figures I’m Aubameyang, I go and sign the ting

Aight, I never wonder about who I could’ve been, ‘cah I’m here

Rose Gold frosted or ceramic

Told bro spin it so he span it

We are not the same, big Mike’s from a whole different—

Top bins, what a set piece, fling it in the net

Could’ve Jet Li kick him ‘till he bled

And I’m rent-free living in their head

What’s that quote? Ooh, kill them with success

Talking smoke, please, give it all a—

Still dripping in finesse (God damn!)

Man I got figures and flows I’m a different kind of F

Got a Lambo and a Rolls, that’s a different kind of cheque

And I said I was the G.O.A.T, they didn’t listen when I—, ay

Any time I do a big fletch, just ignore me

Ni**as wanna hear my side of the story

Ni**as wanna hear a ni**as chat like it’s Maury

F**k that, you ni**as better bask in my glory

They call me to slide through the store ‘cah I’m so pattern

To be fair we don’t go Hatton

We don’t tell lies

I think the kids call it no cappin’

The boys rough but the flows satin

I J Hus’tle and I’m MoStack’ing, they wanna’ catch me on the roads lacking

You better pray that it don’t happen (Ni**as)

And I don’t sell drugs, still I’m dope rappin’

Have your whole pattern Stiff Chocolate with the book

To be fair, I don’t feel Twitter

Getting told I’m not a real spitter by some broke-arse bill splitter

Listen, ni**a, you got bigger fish to fry, like

If I ever see your girlfriend in Dubai, oh Lord

Party on the boat she’s onboard and the Birkin is a bag you can’t afford, and she’d like one

Do the maths you ain’t the right one

It’s alright, son, we’ll send her back before the nights done

I wrote one, light one, eight-out-of-ten

She’s my aight one, think of a hit then I write one

On when I sight one

This my, this my Ghanaian flow, it’s a tight one

If she pretty then I put her on a flight

I put her on a jet if her pussy wait—

Look, my nephews are listening, my chef should be Michelin

There’s guests in my kitchen and my left wrist is glistening

And my tunes getting played from a set to a christening

They’re pissed on the net ‘cause I said I ain’t listening

Ugh, real ni**as know it’s all positioning

Real ni**as know I’m not the victim

Alright, I am I’ll take the L, they hype the ‘gram

They tell their jokes to spite the man

I feed my folks, they bite my hand

I do the most, I’ll fly to Cannes to watch a film, then bye, alright

Headline Reading and Leeds like it’s easy

Funny when they talk about the game ‘cah it needs me

Ni**as wanna hear a ni**a spill it all to Zeze

F**k that, you ni**as didn’t know that I’m greazy

It’s easy, man talk s**t until they see me

Believe me, all you ni**as give me (Heebie jeebies)

Word to Lauryn, I will die on this Hill

You little ni**a’s two figures shy on my deal

Someone slide me the bill (Okay, I got it)

What my eyes don’t see, the Messiah reveals

If it all goes left, give Jasiah my will

‘Cah I guess I’m just the bredda that they’re dying to kill, ah (Woo)

Your boys mad dark, still I shine like a grill

Yeah, I’m healthy and I’m blessed but I rhyme like I’m ill

Line bagger, holding on the line like Kalil, ooh (Ooh, ooh)

I live a life that they try to fulfil

So they hate on my name but admire my skill

And before I touch stage, gotta’ wire my ‘mil, ah

My ni**as do drill that was prior to drill

If you see me with my dragons lookin’ fly in the field

Know Khaleesi couldn’t fathom all the fire I spill, nah

You old washed ni**as should retire, for real

There’s a time you should move, and a time to be still

There’s a time to destroy and a time to rebuild

But all I see is washed up Godfathers and washed up podcasters

I own all my masters, I ain’t got masters

I throw a party on the yacht and wear my Yacht Master

They think I just chart top, but I’m the top charter

Gaffer like I’m Scott Parker

From when the mandem use to rock parka’s

I am Nasty, but I’m not Marcus

Genius, I could’ve clocked Harvard

My ni**as slide but they are not dancers

Dead rappers wanna swap chargers

Nah, I mean they wanna swap stances

Nah, I mean they wanna trade places

Get to scrappin’ like I ain’t famous

Have you dashing like you’re Dwain Chambers

Follow fashion, man, you fake greatness

To make a classic, yeah, it takes ages

But I still do it like my mate David

Nah, I mean like my bro Dave

Me and MIST, that’s a close shave

They fear this but they won’t say, I’m the nearest on a cold day

They love to talk about the old days

Them man are old like, "Annie, are you okay?"

I prefer not to speak like I’m José

(I prefer really not to, uhm, not to speak, If I speak I am in, in big trouble) (Woo)

This is what I meant when I said what I said

I got whips in my drive, pretty women in my bed

My accolades are bigger than my head

Stylo told me, "Kill ‘em ‘til they’re dead"

(The killy’dem ah carry one inna di head, Don Dada, kick arff face with bank robber)

If it’s a ting then I’ll just pattern it like Trev, ay

Man I got ‘tec’s like I’m Kylian, punch like I’m Dillian

Walk in a gym and I bump into William

Yeah, the S on chest, yeah, that stands for "Success"

But the M on my hairline stands for my millions

Ah, I got a brilliant car

I got a brilliant team, they wanna’ bring up my past becah I’m living my dream

What we achieved ain’t a shock ‘cah we knew it

We just stepped all clean and said, "Mel made me do it", ow

Now there’s not enough space in my wardrobe

Benjart fitted on my waist and my torso

Ni**as keep on thinking I’m a chief, oh you thought so?

Chatty patty ni**as, man, you ni**as need a talk show

I’ve never seen real dons turn Loose Women

Sleep real good, fresh sheets, new linen

If we ever played a game called "Guess Who’s Winning?"

Then you’ll open up the door, I’ll be in the room chillin’

There’ll never be a time where me and you’s are twinning

Why? Different status, my chicks the baddest

You know the bags Chanel, the trips to Paris

And if your boys a King, the bits a palace

Okay, three O2’s that I sell-out, man, I’m such a sellout

Might f**k around and bring Adele out

Me and Flipz don’t talk like we fell out

Ah, get the hell out, all the s**t I gotta’ spell out

Please A-L-L-O-W me

Every time I double-plaque they go and double my P

I was double-spread Mike, now I cover i-D

I wouldn’t cover for you dickheads if you covered my—

Ah, I knew they wouldn’t like it if I blow

Got all your ni**as rattled but you hide it on the low

I’m from the city where they’re ridin’ with the pole

And now my nephews can’t believe that Spider-Man’s my bro

Shout Tom, that’s my guy, on-top ‘til we die

Yeah, I skip through the world, hop-scotch to Dubai

There’s a lot to divide but my God will provide

Couldn’t get to where I’m going if you hopped in my—

I got TJ tellin’ me we’re done

I said, "I thought I have an hour left?"

Ah, man, my enemies are out of breath

I pray, then I fast, then I counter press

Spent a week in the sticks, but tonight I’m at my South address

Ah, you know how it gets

Holy Spirit, that’s just how I’m blessed

Aight, twenty bags for my shower head, a ni**a gotta’ shower fresh

You little boys are out your depth

Know I got Ashford on the yard and Yianni on the wrap

I mean I’m Yianni on the rap

I’m the best at what I do, they think I’m braggin’ on the track

But I’m flexing ‘cah it’s true, and if you went and run it back

You’d know I’d left you with the truth

Because cars don’t make you this lit

The money don’t make you this good

The plaques don’t make you this cold

Give a f**k what my s**t sold

I buss a rhyme when I’m in flip mode, you pricks know

The boy’s just way too nice so you always see my music on the shelf

I’ve been the G.O.A.T for so long that they never hype a ni**a up