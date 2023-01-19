Jamal Edwards first discovered the Shape of You singer in 2010

Sheeran posted a short video of the song on social media that begins with him rapping: “Yo Jam, this is a letter to you, it’s been a while but it’s been hard for me to in the boot.”

The full song arrives on the SBTV YouTube channel on Thursday 19 January at 8pm GMT.

Loose Women’s Brenda Edwards, mother of Jamal, admitted that the song brought her to tears when she listened to it. She told Ben Shepard and Kate Garraway: “Ed Sheeran sent me the final edit and I’ve been in and out of crying ever since.They’re positive tears. It’s just because it means so much.”

Jamal Edwards helped kickstart Sheeran’s rise to fame in 2010 and was one of the singer’s closest friends.

But who was Jamal Edwards and what did Ed Sheeran say at his memorial service last year?

What did Ed Sheeran say about Jamal Edwards?

Sheeran praised Edwards last year for helping him in the early years of his music career, and claimed that he owed his career to his late friend’s help and support.

Sheeran said: “I really don’t think I would have been given the opportunities that I was given had it not been for Jamal putting his arm around me.

“I was slogging on the acoustic singer-songwriter scene for a very long time, just blending in, and Jamal was this sort of tastemaker.

“A lot of people assume that [because] I write songs and I perform, I probably would have become famous anyway.

“I actually don’t agree with that…I was one of many.”

Who was Jamal Edwards?

Jamal Edwards was a British music entrepreneur and DJ. Edwards was an ambassador for the Prince’s Trust, a youth charity founded by King Charles in 1976 which aims to help young people set up their own businesses.

Born in Luton in 1990, Edwards had a background in music and film throughout his career, and as a teenager he launched the production film channel SBTV.

Edwards would upload clips of himself and his friends performing in the area he lived at in Acton, West London.

SBTV originally focused on grime music but branched out to other genres in the later years and helped launch the careers of many up and coming artists at the time such as Ed Sheeran, Jessie J, Stormzy and Emeli Sande.

Here are some of the biggest stars to appear on SBTV:

Ed Sheeran

Jessie J

Stormzy

Emeli Sande

Rita Ora

Krept and Konan

Bugzy Malone

When did Jamal Edwards pass away?

The music entrepreneur died from a heart attack at the age of 31 after taking cocaine and drinking alcohol. An inquest which was held at the coroners court in west London confirmed that the death was drug-related.

Edward’s mother, Brenda Edwards, a singer and Loose Women panellist said that she hoped publicising the circumstances of her son’s death will help prevent other families from suffering a similar loss. Brenda Edwards said: “These types of substances are extremely unpredictable, and we can hope that this will encourage others to think wisely when faced with similar situations in the future.”

How Jamal Edwards influenced Ed Sheeran’s career

Ed Sheeran rose to fame in 2010 (Getty Images)

Edwards gave Sheeran his first break in the music scene in 2010, by allowing him to perform the future single You Need Me, I Don’t Need You on his YouTube channel.

The success of that video caught the attention of the pop stars manager Stuart Camp and his record label Atlantic.

Sheeran said: “I really don’t think I would have been allowed through certain doors if it hadn’t been for Jamal.

