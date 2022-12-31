As 2022 draws to a close, we take a look back at some of the stars from the world of television, film, music and sport who we lost this year

The end of the year is often a happy time to spent with friends and family. However, many also take the opportunity to pay respects to those we lost over the year.

2022 saw the world lose many cherished artists, performers and stars. From Tom Parker of The Wanted’s sad passing in June, to the death of Eastenders actress June Brown in April and cricketer Shane Warne in March, fans have mourned the loss of those in the world of acting, sport and music throughout the year.

Here we take a look at just some of the celebrities who have sadly left us in 2022.

Leslie Phillips

Carry On star Leslie Phillips died at the age of 90 earlier this year. (Credit: Getty Images)

Leslie Phillips was a well-known British actor, famed for his roles in the Carry On series of films and voice work in the Harry Potter series as the Sorting Hat. He was also known for his famous catchphrases ‘Ding dong!’, ‘Well, hello!’, and ‘I say!’

His death at the age of 90 was mourned by the industry. Actor Sanjeev Bhaskar paid tribute to him tweeting: “One of the wonderful elements of doing #TheKumars42 was combining guests like here, Madness and the wonderful #LesliePhillips, who couldn’t have been more of a gent. A truly warm, funny and gentle man #RIPLesliePhillips.”

Sidney Poitier

Sidney Poitier was one of the most influential actors of his generation. (Credit: Getty Images)

As one of the most influential actors of his generation, the death of Sidney Poitier, 94, in January 2022 was sad news for the industry and fans alike. Poitier was a trailblazer in Hollywood, becoming the first Black man to win the Best Actor statue at the Oscars in 1964 for Lilies of the Field.

He would go on to star in films such as To Sir, With Love, Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner and In the Heat of the Night. Celebrities such as Whoopi Goldberg, Barack Obama and Jeffrey Wright all paid tribute to the late actor.

Bernard Cribbins

Bernard Cribbins was known for his roles in Doctor Who and The Railway Children. (Credit: Getty Images)

Bernard Cribbins died in July 2022 at the age of 93. The celebrated actor starred in iconic British shows and films such as The Railway Children and Fawlty Towers, with younger audiences recognising him from his turn in Doctor Who, with much speculation over a possible final appearance in next year’s 60th anniversary event.

Cribbins enjoyed a fruitful career, with many mourning his passing. His Doctor Who co-stars David Tennant and Catherine Tate were among those to remember the star, with Tennant saying: "He had a warmth about him and a twinkle about him.”

Angela Lansbury

Actress Angela Lansbury died at the age of 96. (Credit: Getty Images)

Often thought of as one of the last surviving stars of the Golden Age of Hollywood, Angela Lansbury passed away in October 2022. She was best-known for her starring role in the recurring series Murder, She Wrote, in which she played sleuth Jessica Fletcher.

Alongside her work on screen, Lansbury, 96, was a star on stage. She appeared in numerous productions throughout the years, including Gypsy, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street and Blithe Spirit, the latter of which she won a Laurence Olivier Award.

Robbie Coltrane

Harry Potter actor Robbie Coltrane died in October. (Credit: Getty Images)

This Scottish actor was near and dear to the hearts of millions of children around the world for his portrayal of Rubeus Hagrid in the Harry Potter series. He died in October 2022 in Larbert, Scotland.

Prior to his Harry Potter role, Robbie Coltrane grew to prominence playing criminal psychologist Dr Eddie Fitz’ Fitzgerald in the ITV crime drama Cracker and also had a starring turn in the James Bond films GoldenEye and The World Is Not Enough. Pierce Brosnan paid tribute to his “dear friend”, saying: "I cannot think of a finer actor and man of humanity and humour to share the world stage with on such a day as that so many years ago.

Kirstie Alley

Kirstie Alley, star of sitcom Cheers, passed away in December. (Credit: Getty Images)

The death of American actress Kirstie Alley at the age of 71 was announced on 6 December 2022. Her death came after a short battle with colon cancer.

Alley was known for her role in the hugely-popular US sitcom Cheers, as well as roles in films such as Look Who’s Talking and reality TV shows such as Celebrity Big Brother. Her Cheers co-star Ted Danson described her as having a “heart of gold” in an emotional tribute to her.

Barry Cryer

The comedy industry mourned the death of Barry Cryer in January 2022. (Credit: Getty Images)

Barry Cryer was a celebrated comic and writer who died in January 2022. The star was at the height of his fame during the 1970s, writing for performers such as Tommy Cooper, Jasper Carrott, Dave Allen and Morcambe and Wise.

He died at the age of 86 in London. His impact on the comedy industry left a huge hole, with Stephen Fry among those to pay tribute. The former QI presenter called Cryer the “one of the absolute greats of British comedy”.

June Brown

Eastenders actress June Brown died at the age of 95 in April 2022. (Credit: Getty Images)

Soap fans were saddened to hear of the passing of veteran actress June Brown in April. She was famed for playing the iconic Eastenders character Dot Cotton, with the soap paying tribute to her recently with a special funeral episode.

Brown, 95, played the character for more than 30 years. Her Eastenders co-stars shared their condolences for the actress following her death, including Ian Beale actor Adam Woodyatt who said: “Just purely and simply an incredible woman who had the most incredible life and career, I was fortunate to have shared a small part of it. They never made you a Dame (we did try), but to me you will always be Dame Brown.”

Ray Liotta

Goodfellas actor Ray Liotta died at the age of 67. (Credit: Getty Images)

Goodfellas actor Ray Liotta passed away at the age of 67 while filming in the Dominican Republic in May. The celebrated performer was mourned by Hollywood following his death.

Liotta was an award-winning actor, having won a Primetime Emmy for his work in the hit medical drama ER. He will be seen posthumously in various projects such as Cocaine Bear, which is scheduled for release in February.

Leslie Jordan

Will & Grace actor Leslie Jordan died in October 2022. (Credit: Getty Images)

The death of this former Will & Grace actor shocked fans when it was announced on 24 October 2022. The Tennessee-born entertainer became a hit on social media during the pandemic with funny viral clips he filmed while in lockdown.

Passing away at the age of 67, a representative for Jordan said: “The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan. Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times.

“Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today.”

Olivia Newton-John

Olivia Newton-John’s death was mourned around the world, after she died in August 2022. (Credit: Getty Images)

The death of Australian actress and singer Olivia Newton-John saddened both fans and former co-stars alike. She passed away at the age of 73 after her breast cancer diagnosis returned in 2017.

Newton-John became a star for her role of Sandra Dee in the 1978 smash-hit film Grease, with her co-star John Travolta sharing his love for her upon her death. She was also a hitmarker, creating some legendary songs such as Xanadu and Physical.

Coolio

‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ hit-maker Coolio passed away in September. (Credit: Getty Images)

Rapper Coolio died in September 2022 at the age of 59 from a suspected cardiac arrest. He became a star in the 1990s, most notably creating the song Gangsta’s Paradise, which featured in the film Dangerous Minds.

His death was mourned by celebrities. Actress Michelle Phieffer, who starred in Dangerous Mind and in the Gangsta’s Paradise video alongside the rapper, said she was “heartbroken” to hear of his passing.

Terry Hall

Terry Hall passed away following a pancreatic cancer diagnosis. (Credit: Getty Images)

Terry Hall was one of the most influential artists of the late 1970s and 1980s, having been a prominent member of British ska band The Specials. The politically-aware band is credited with having influenced a generation of music-lovers and acts such as Madness.

Shortly after his death, it was revealed that Hall had been battling pancreatic cancer. Music artists shared their sadness in learning of his passing, including former Blur frontman Damon Alburn who led a musical tribute in a piano version of The Specials song ‘Friday Night, Saturday Morning’.

Tom Parker

The Wanted singer Tom Parker died after battling an inoperable brain tumour. (Credit: Getty Images)

The Wanted singer Tom Parker sadly passed away in March 2022 following a two-year-long brain tumour diagnosis. Parker raised money for Stand Up To Cancer with a special concert at the Royal Albert Hall in September 2021, while also touring with his bandmates in a series of reunion shows across the UK shortly before his death.

Bandmates Max George, Siva Kaneswaran, Jay McGuinness and Nathan Sykes shared the news of his passing with fans on social media. Tributes poured in from music acts and fans upon the news.

Meat Loaf

Meatloaf died at the age of 74 in January 2022. (Credit: Getty Images)

Meat Loaf, born Marvin Lee Aday, passed away in January. The entertainer was known for his musical hits such as ‘I Would Do Anything for Love’ and ‘Bat Out of Hell’, as well as his appearances in films such as The Rocky Horror Picture Show and Fight Club.

A cause of death was not released for the singer and actor, but it is believed that he had been battling Covid-19 shortly before his death. Stars such as Bonnie Tyler, Cher and Brian May shared their condolences at Meatloaf’s passing.

Jerry Lee Lewis

Rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis inspired acts such as The Beatles. (Credit: Getty Images)

Great Balls of First hitmaker Jerry Lee Lewis passed away in October 2022. He was a pioneer of rock ‘n’roll, having influenced acts such as The Beatles.

His career was marred by controversy after it was revealed in 1957 that, at the age of 22, he married his 13-year-old cousin Myra Gale Brown. Prior to his death, concerns were raised over his health after he missed several appearances at events in the US.

Takeoff

Takeoff, one third of rap group Migos, died in Texas in November. (Credit: Getty Images)

Migos rapper Takeoff was killed at the age of 28 in November. His death came after he was shot three times outside a bowling alley in Houston, Texas.

The rap group, which has spawned top ten hits with songs such as ‘MotorSport’ and ‘Bad and Boujee’, was made up of Takeoff and his family members, cousin Offset and uncle Quavo. Celebrities such as LeBron James mourned his death on social media, with murals in his native Atlanta also cropping up in memory of the late rapper.

Andy Fletcher

Depeche Mode keyboardist Andy Fletcher died in May. (Credit: Getty Images)

Andy Fletcher, keyboardist and founding member of Depeche Mode, passed away in May 2022 following an aortic dissection. His bandmates Dave Gehan and Martin Gore confirmed his death on social media , with the pair saying in a statement that they were “shocked and filled with overwhelming sadness with the untimely passing of our dear friend, family member and bandmate Andy ‘Fletch’ Fletcher".

His contemporaries shared their condolences, including former The Cure drummer Lol Tolhurst, Gary Numan, and Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe of the Pet Shop Boys. Depeche Mode are due to release their new album Memento Mori in March 2023, which will be the last to feature Fletcher’s work.

Taylor Hawkins

Taylor Hawkins died at the age of 50 in February. (Credit: Getty Images)

The music industry was shocked to hear of the passing of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins in February 2022. Hawkins, who was believed to be one of the best drummers of his generation, died in Bogota, Columbia one day before the band were due to headline the city’s Estereo Picnic Festival.

His death at the age of 50 hit bandmates hard, with frontman Dave Grohl who broke down in tears onstage in the band’s first performance after his death. Two special memorial concerts were held in London and California in his honour, with appearances from stars such as Paul McCartney, Liam Gallagher and Miley Cyrus.

Jamal Edwards

Jamal Edwards was a pioneer of the UK rap and grime industry. (Credit: Getty Images)

Music entrepreneur Jamal Edwards was confirmed to have passed away in February 2022. The 31-year-old was found unresponsive at his mother Brenda Edwards’ home in London, with his cause of death later given as cardiac arrhythmia following cocaine use.

Edwards had a huge impact on the UK rap and grime scene, having pioneered an online platform, SBTV, which launched the career of artists such as Stormzy, Jessie J and Ed Sheeran. He was also noted for his philanthropic pursuits, having worked closely with The Princes’ Trust as an ambassador. King Charles paid tribute to Edwards, writing: "His work in music but also as an ambassador for a new generation, including his work for The Prince’s Trust, were an inspiration to so many"

Christine McVie

Fleetwood Mac member Christine McVie died in November 2022. (Credit: Getty Images)

Fleetwood Mac member Christine McVie passed away at the age of 79 in November 2022. McVie was celebrated for her songwriting talents, having created some of the band’s most popular songs such as ‘Don’t Stop’, ‘Everywhere’ and ‘Little Lies’.

Bandmate Stevie Nicks wrote of her sadness upon hearing the passing of McVie. In a statement, Nicks described her as her “best friend in the whole world since the first day of 1975”.

Shane Warne

Shane Warne’s death at the age of 52 shocked the sporting world. (Credit: Getty Images)

The sporting world mourned the loss of Australian cricketer Shane Warne in March 2022. Warne, who was regarded to be one of the best bowlers in the history of the sport, is believed to have died of a suspected heart attack at the age of 52.

His legacy on the sport is unmistakable. Cricketers Michael Vaughan and Kevin Peitersen were among those to pay tribute to him, alongside his close friends Mick Jagger, Elton John and former fiance Liz Hurley.

Doddie Weir

Doddie Weir died in November 2022 following a six-year battle with motor neuron disease. (Credit: Getty Images)

Doddie Weir, a celebrated Scottish rugby player and charity fundraiser, died at the age of 52 after a six-year battle with motor neuron disease (MND). Figures from the rugby world were among those to pay their respects at his memorial service, which was held in the Scottish Border in December.

Following his diagnosis in 2016, Weir launched the MyName5Doddie foundation to raise money toward the research of MND. To date, the charity has raised more than £8million for the cause.

Dame Deborah James

BBC presenter Deborah James has told fans she doesn’t know “how long I’ve got left” (Photo: Deborah James / bowelbabe Instagram)

Dame Deborah James died aged 40 in June 2022 following a battle with bowel cancer. The ‘bowel babe’ was celebrated for her work in raising money and awareness of the disease as she shared her journey on the acclaimed BBC Sounds podcast ‘You, Me and the Big C’.

James was given a damehood in one month before her death, with the honour delivered personally by prince William to her Surrey home. Upon her death, James had raised more than £7million for cancer research, with former prime minister Boris Johnson describing her as “an absolute inspiration”.

Cherry Valentine

Cherry Valentine took part in the second season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (Photo: BBC)

The death of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK alum Cherry Valentine was announced in September 2022. The 28-year-old, whose real name was George Ward, had appeared on series two of the popular BBC Three reality show.