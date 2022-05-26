Tributes have poured in for the keyboardist from the music world following the sad news

Depeche Mode keyboardist Andy Fletcher has died at the age of 60.

The musician’s death was confirmed by the band in a statement, with the group saying that they are “shocked” by his death.

Fletcher has been a member of Depeche Mode since its founding in the 1980s, and has since been lauded for his impact on the music industry.

Here’s everything you need to know about his life and career.

Andy Fletcher, best-known as the keyboardist in electronic outfit Depeche Mode, has died at the age of 60. (Credit: Getty Images)

How did Andy Fletcher die?

In a statement from Dpeeche Mode, the band confirmed the keyboardist’s death.

It read: “We are shocked and filled with overwhelming sadness with the untimely passing of our dear friend, family member, and bandmate Andy ‘Fletch’ Fletcher.

“Fletch had a true heart of gold and was always there when you needed support, a lively conversation, a good laugh, or a cold pint.

“Our hearts are with his family, and we ask that you keep them in your thoughts and respect their privacy in this difficult time.”

The cause of death has so far not been confirmed.

Andy Fletcher, Dave Gahan and Martin Gore were the most recent lineup of Depeche Mode. (Credit: Getty Images)

Who has paid tribute to Andy Fletcher?

The musician’s death has hit the music industry hard, with those within the sphere coming out to pay tribute to Fletcher.

Lol Tolhurst, drummer with rock bank The Cure, said: “Very sad news today. Andy Fletcher of Depeche Mode has passed.

“I knew Andy and considered him a friend. We crossed many of the same pathways as younger men.

“My heart goes out to his family, bandmates, and DM fans. RIP Fletch.”

Carole Decker, lead singer of band T’Pau, called Fletcher “a lovely guy”, adding that Depeche Mode is “one of my all time favourite bands”.

Who is Andy Fletcher?

Andy ‘Fletch’ Fletcher was born in Nottingham in July 1961.

In 1977, Fletcher joined with his schoolmate Vince Clarke to create a band named ‘No Romance in China’. He played bass guitar in the band, which took inspiration from rock band The Cure.

Several incarnations of bands with Clarke followed, before the pair joined with Dave Gahan and Martin Gore to form ‘Composition of Sound’. In 1980, the trio renamed the band ‘Depeche Mode’ after taking inspiration from a French fashion magazine.

The band soon found success, releasing their first single ‘Dreaming of Me’ in December 1980 to critical acclaim and an encouraging chart position.

Soon after, the group produced one of the band’s most famous singles, ‘Just Can’t Get Enough’, which became Depeche Mode’s first top 10 hit.

The band has reamined active since its formation, with changes to the lineup over the past 40 years.

As one of the UK’s most successful bands, Depeche Mode has had 54 singles chart in the country since their formation, including ‘Enjoy the Silence’ and ‘Personal Jesus’.