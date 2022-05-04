A new drama series directed by Danny Boyle will tell the story of Britain’s most groundbreaking Punk band, the Sex Pistols

Pistol is a new six-part drama series starring Maisie Williams and Dylan Llewellyn revisits the birth of the Punk movement.

Danny Boyle will direct the series - the British director’s previous work includes Shallow Grave, Trainspotting, and Slumdog Millionaire which won eight Oscars including Best Picture and Best Director.

Jacob Slater as Paul Cook, Anson Boon as John Lyndon, Toby Wallace as Steve Jones, Christian Lees as Glen Matlock

What is Pistol about?

Pistol is based on the 2016 memoir of the Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones - Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol.

The series will explore the rise of the Sex Pistols and Punk music in the 1970s in working class communities across Britain.

It will follow the story of Jones and his bandmates who began their lives as working class kids with a grim future ahead of them, but who would ultimately lead the charge of a music revolution that would shake up the establishment and change popular culture forever.

Pistol will chart the band’s rise, their controversies and exploits during three of the most chaotic years in British music.

Who are the Sex Pistols?

The Sex Pistols were founded by Jones and drummer Paul Cool, with Johnny Rotten as the vocalist and Glen Matlock as the bassist in 1975 - Matlock was replaced by Sid Vicious in 1977.

The band was active from 1975-1978 and courted controversy throughout this period.

In an interview on the regional magazine programme Today 1976, the band turned up apparently drunk and spent the segment swearing at the host, Bill Grundy.

While the encounter effectively ended Grundy’s careers, it catapulted the Sex Pistols to nationla renown.

The Sex Pistols released their only studio album, Never Mind the Bollocks, Here’s the Sex Pistols in 1977 - it debuted at number one in the UK album charts.

The album contained one of their best known and most controversial songs, God Save the Queen, which is being re-released ahead of the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

The series is based on guitarist Steve Jones’ (left) memoirs

God Save the Queen was first released during the silver jubilee and was a critique of royalism which compared the monarchy to a ‘fascist regime’.

The song proved so controversial that it was banned by the BBC and most commercial radio stations - though it still managed to reach number two in the UK singles chart.

The band split in 1978, and Vicious died the following year of a heroin overdose. The original band members reunited for brief spells in 1996, 2002-2003, and 2007-2008.

Who is in the cast of Pistol?

Maisie Williams, who is best known for her role as Arya Stark in Game of Thrones will play Jordan, a model and actress who was influential in promoting the punk look in London.

Dylan Llewellyn, who plays James Maguire in Channel 4 comedy Derry Girls will play Wally Nightingale, who founded the band The Strand, which would become the Sex Pistols after he left.

Louis Partridge will play Sid Vicious, Toby Wallace will take on the role of Steve Jones, and Anson Boon will star as Johnny Rotten, while Christian Lees will play Glen Matlock,

Other cast members include Emma Appleton, Sydney Chandler, Jay Simpson, Iris Law, and

Razan Nassar.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, and you can watch it here:

When will Pistol be on TV?