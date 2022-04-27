The cast of the Northern Irish comedy series Derry Girls return for its final season

Derry Girls shocked fans in its final season with a surpsie cameo from acclaimed Northern Irish actor Liam Neeson.

The Channel 4 series follows a group of four Catholic schoolgirls, and their token male friend as they grow up in the latter days of The Troubles in Derry.

Since the first season aired back in 2018, the show has become one of Channel 4’s most popular comedies, and has amassed a cult following.

The show’s ensemble cast were mostly unknown when the series began, but have expanded their portfolio since joining the cast.

As well as the return of the regular cast, season three also saw a surprise cameo in the very first episode.

Who is in the Derry Girls season 3 cast?

Saoirse-Monica Jackson as Erin Quinn

Erin is an aspiring writer suffering from crushing insecurity, and the main protagonist of the series.

Season three may include a romance between Erin and her friend James, and will see Erin find her feet and become a more confident person.

Jackson appeared as Sasha in crime drama the Five and guest starred in an episode of Skint.

Jackson is also due to appear in the delayed DC prequel series Flash.

Nicola Coughlan as Clare Devlin

Clare is a nervy student who is obsessed with coming top of the class at every opportunity.

She came out as a lesbian to her friends in the first season and she is expected to have a romance subplot of her own in season three.

Coughlan is known for playing Hannah Dalton in the 18th century prostitute drama Harlots, and Penelope Featherington in Netflix’s mega-hit Bridgerton.

Louisa Harland as Orla McCool

Orla is the Phoebe Buffay of the Derry Girls gang, a bit of an oddball who (thankfully) doesn’t care about being popular.

Harland will be recognisable for her Kayleigh in the crime drama series Love/Hate and Cloda O’Donnell in the thriller series The Deceived.

She also worked as the narrator of the Channel 4 reality survivalist series, Eden.

Jamie-Lee O’Donnell as Michelle Mallon

Michelle is the brash, sweary and heavy drinking member of the gang who deep down hides a heart of gold.

You may know O’Donnell for playing Eva in the Belfast-set coming of age series 6 Degrees, and her role as Rose Gill in prison drama Screw.

Dylan Llewellyn as James Maguire

James is Michelle’s cousin is an English schoolboy who has to join the students of the all girls Our Lady Immaculate College while he is living with Michelle.

Llewellyn previously played Martin Johnson in Hollyoaks and Joe Connolly in the animated series Dodo.

He is set to play Wally Nightingale in the upcoming Sex Pistols biopic series Pistol.

Siobhan McSweeney as Sister Michael

The sarcastic and apathetic head mistress, Sister Michael is the primary antagonist of the first two seasons of the show.

McSweeney played Ruth Cheetham in the crime comedy series No Offence, and Bríd Riordan in the detective comedy Holding.

Peter Campion as Father Peter

The vain but fairly handsome parish priest, Father Peter is a thorn in the side of Sister Michael.

Campion will be recognisable for his roles as Mickey Gibbs in Peaky Blinders and George Sheridan in the drama film Brooklyn.

Who else will be in Derry Girls season 3?

Other returning cast members are Tara Lynne O’Neill as Mary Quinn, Tommy Tiernan as Gerry Quinn, Ian McElhinney as Granda Joe, Kathy Kiera Clarke as Sarah McCool, Leah O’Rourke as Jenny Joyce, and Kevin McAleer as Uncle Colm.

Who did Liam Neeson play in his cameo?

The third season premiere saw the girls break into their school and try to steal their exam results early.

But this being Derry Girls, the plan fell apart pretty quickly, leading to the girls being hauled to the police station.

Once there they were questioned by Chief Constable Byers, played by none other than Taken star Liam Neeson.

A veteran Hollywood actor, having starred in Star Wars, Schindler’s List, and The A-Team, among scores of other projects, his cameo in the comedy series was a shock for many fans.

Liam Neeson had a surprise cameo in season 3 of Derry Girls

How can I watch Derry Girls on TV?

Derry Girls is airing now on Channel 4 on Tuesdays at 9.15pm.