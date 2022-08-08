The actress, famed for her portrayal of Sandra Dee in the hit movie-musical Grease, was confirmed to have passed away by her husband

Acclaimed actress and singer Olive Newton-John has died at the age of 73. (Credit: Getty Images)

Actress and singer Olivia Newton-John has died at the age of 73.

The actress, who grew to prominence after appearing in the 1978 movie-musical Grease alongside John Travolta, was confirmed to have passed away after her husband John Easterling released a statement.

Newton-John had battled breast cancer from 1992, most recently announcing in 2017 that the cancer had returned at stage four.

What did her family say?

The statement from Mr Easterling read: “Dame Olivia Newton-John passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.

“Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer.

“Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.”

How did Olivia Newton-John die?

The cause of death has, as of yet, not been released.

Newton-John announced in 2017 that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer. She had been wrongly diagnosed with sciatica after the cancer metabolised in her lower back.

Upon announcing her diagnosis in 2017, she revealed that she had battled the disease twice prior to this - in 1992 and 2013.

However, it has not yet been confirmed if her passing was in conntection with her most-recent breast cancer diagnosis.

Who has paid tribute to Olivia Newton-John?

The death of the actress and singer has shocked the industry, with former co-star and career admirers sending their condolences to her family.

John Travolta remained close with Newton-John after appearing together in Grease.

John Travolta, who starred in Grease alongside Olivia-Newton John, has paid tribute to her. (Credit: Getty Images)

He wrote: “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better.

“Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again.

“Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever!

“Your Danny, your John!”

Her former co-star Marlee Matlin, who starred alongside Newton-John in the 1996 film ‘It’s My Party’, said on Twitter: “I am SO saddened at the news of the passing of Olivia Newton John.

“I remember being so star struck when I met her at my first Hollywood gathering for Paramount. She was the sweetest and brightest light and I loved getting to know her on It’s My Party. RIP dear, sweet Olivia.”

Former Star Trek star George Takai called her a “great, iconic artist”.

He said: “We have lost a great, iconic artist in Olivia Newton John, gone too soon from us at age 73.

“I trust she is now in the great Xanadu beyond.

“Know that we are forever hopelessly devoted to you, Olivia. Rest in song and mirth.”

Who was Olivia Newton-John?

Olivia Newton-John was born in Cambridge in September 1948.

Although English-born, Newton-John and her family emigrated to Melbourne, Australia when she was six-years-old.

Her first roles came in Australia as a young girl, in shows such as ‘Time For Terry’ and ‘The Happy Show’.

Expanding her horizons, Newton-John teamed up with fellow singer and duet partner Pat Carroll for a tour of Europe.

She recorded her first single ‘Till You Say You’ll Be Mine’ in 1966 while in the UK.

Carroll’s visa to stay in the United Kingdom expired, forcing him to fly home to his native Australia. However, Newton-John remained in the UK until 1975 to further her singing career.

In 1974, she represented the United Kingdom in the Eurovision Song Contest, placing fourth.

In her later life, Newton-John became a prominent animal rights activist and also launched her own cancer foundation, after she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992.

What films was Olivia-Newton John in?

Newton-John continued to released singles and albums throughout the 1970s, until she landed the role of Sandy in the 1978 movie-musical Grease.

Starring alongside Saturday Night Fever star John Travolta, the film catapulted her into a new bracket of fame both in Europe and in the US, as well as in her adopted home Australia.

The film was the biggest movie of 1978, and still has an enduring legacy until this day.

Following her success, she would go on to star in other films, such as Xanadu and Two Of A Kind, the later of which she once again shared the screen with her Grease co-star John Travolta.

Following her film success, Newton-John returned to music, releasing the wildly-popular single and album ‘Physical’ in 1981.