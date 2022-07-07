The iconic actor starred in some of Hollywood’s most successful films, including The Godfather and The Godfather Part II

Oscar-nominated actor James Caan has died at the age of 82. (Credit: Getty Images)

Hollywood actor James Caan has died at the age of 82.

The actor, known for his roles in some of Hollywood’s most successful films, was confirmed to have passed away by his family.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tributes have been pouring in for the prolific performer, with some of his most former co-stars and colleagues sending their condolences.

Oscar-nominated actor James Caan has died at the age of 82. (Credit: Getty Images)

Who was James Caan?

James Caan was an American actor who rose to prominece in the 1970s.

The actor was a mutli-nominated peformer, having racked up an Oscar nomination, an Emmy nomination and four Golden Globe nods.

He is considered to be one of the most prolific actors of his generation and leave behind a rich film legacy.

What films was James Caan in?

James Caan’s first notable role was in The Godfather in 1972, in which he portrayed Sonny Corleone, the eldest son of mafia don Vito Corelone.

It was for this role he earned his Oscar nomination, and went on to reprise it once more in The Godfather Part II.

Caan followed this with appearances in films such as A Bridge Too Far and Thief.

The actor is reknowned for his role in the 1990 adaptation of the Stephen King novel Misery, which he appeared in opposite Kathy Bates.

Throughout the 2000s, Caan continued to work, with roles in 2003’s Dogville and the much-loved children’s Christmas film Elf.

How did James Caan die?

As of yet, the cause of death has not been confirmed.

His family shared the news of his sad passing on social media, tweeting a statement from his official Twitter account.

The statement read: “It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6.

“The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

Was James Caan married?

Throughout his life, Caan was married a total of four times.

He married his first wife Dee Jay Mathis in 1961 before the couple separated in 1966.

Caan’s second marriage to Sheila Marie Ryan, an ex of singer Elvis Presley, lasted one year after they married in 1976.

The actor married his third wife Ingrid Hajek in 1990. The couple were married for almost four years when they seperated in 1994.

Caan was married for the last time in 1995 to Linda Strokes. They divorced in 2017 after 22 years together, citing irreconcilable differnces.

He is survived by five children, including actor Scott Caan who appeared in the CBS reboot of Hawaii Five-0 from 2010 until 2020.

Who has paid tribute to James Caan?

Tributes from across Hollywood have been pouring in for the actor, after the industry learned of his death.

Misery director Rob Reiner said that he “loved working with him”, while comedy actor Adam Sandler said: “Loved him very much. Always wanted to be like him. So happy I got to know him.

“Never ever stopped laughing when I was around that man. His movies werbst of the best. We all will miss him terribly.”

Caan had starred in 1996’s Bulletproof and 2012’s That’s My Boy alongside Sandler.