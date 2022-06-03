Your guide to the cast of The Boys season 3, where you recognise them from, and what you should watch them in next

Amazon Prime Video’s subversive superhero epic The Boys has returned for a third season.

The dark superhero series, an adaptation of Garth Ennis’ comic books of the same name, follows an ensemble cast of heroes and villains.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new and returning cast of The Boys.

Karl Urban

Karl Urban as Billy Buther, flanked by other members of The Boys (Credit: Prime Video)

Who do they play in The Boys? Karl Urban plays William ‘Billy’ Butcher, leader of The Boys – a vigilante group opposed to the arrogant, unstable, and violent superheroes.

Where do I know them from? Urban is a prolific actor, and you likely recognise him from appearances in JJ Abrams’ Star Trek movies, Lord of the Rings, Pete’s Dragon, or Thor: Ragnarok.

If I like them in this, what should I watch next? Urban starred in sci-fi police procedural Almost Human, in which he had great chemistry with co-star Michael Ealy. It was cancelled before it got a chance to wrap up its overarching story, but the individual episodes are still fun.

Jack Quaid

Jack Quaid as Hughie in The Boys (Credit: Prime Video)

Who do they play in The Boys? Quaid plays Hughie Campbell, a tech specialist who joins The Boys after a superhero killed his girlfriend.

Where do I know them from? Quaid is best known for appearing in Vinyl, Logan Lucky, and Scream (2020). He also played tribute Marvel in The Hunger Games. His parents are Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid.

If I like them in this, what should I watch next? Jack Quaid voices Ensign Brad Boimler in Star Trek: Lower Decks. He’s really funny in it!

Anthony Starr

Anthony Starr as Homelander in The Boys (Credit: Prime Video)

Who do they play in The Boys? Anthony Starr plays Homelander, the leader of The Seven and the most powerful hero in the world. In private, he’s an egotistical sadist.

Where do I know them from? Starr is best known for The Boys, but you might recognise him from American Gothic or Banshee.

Erin Moriarty

Erin Moriarty as Starlight in The Boys (Credit: Prime Video)

Who do they play in The Boys? Moriarty plays Starlight, a Christian superhero who is one of the relatively few members of the Seven with a genuine desire to help people.

Where do I know them from? Erin Moriarty has previously appeared in television series Jessica Jones and True Detective, as well as the films The Kings of Summer and Captain Fantastic.

If I like them in this, what should I watch next? Moriarty received particular acclaim for her supporting role in Captain Fantastic (not, as it sounds like, another superhero film, but a movie about a family forced to reintegrate into society after years of isolation).

Claudio Doumit

Who do they play in The Boys? Doumit plays Victoria Neuman, a recurring character in Season 2 promoted to a lead in Season 3. Neuman is a senator opposing superheroes in her public identity, but privately she has powers herself – and uses them to assassinate anyone who speaks out against superheroes.

Where do I know them from? Doumit played Jiya Marri in the NBC series Timeless, a time travel adventure series from The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke. She’s also well-known for playing Farah Karim in the Call of Duty video games.

If I like them in this, what should I watch next? Timeless, though a very different style and sensibility to The Boys, is a lot of fun – worth checking out for Goran Višnjić and Paterson Joseph in particular.

Jensen Ackles

Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy, bearded and bedraggled (Credit: Prime Video)

Who do they play in The Boys? Jensen Ackles plays Soldier Boy, a hero with super strength frozen since WWII (essentially a riff on Captain America).

Where do I know them from? Ackles has appeared in the NBC soap opera Days of Our Lives, the sci-fi drama Dark Angel, and the superhero soap Smallville.

If I like them in this, what should I watch next? You might want to check out this little show Ackles starred in called Supernatural…

Who else stars in The Boys?

Returning cast members include Tomer Capone as Frenchie, Karen Fukuhara as the Female, Dominique McElligott as Queen Maeve, Chace Crawford as the Deep, Jessie T. Usher as A-Train, and Nathan Mitchell as Black Noir.

New cast members for season 3 include Katia Winter as Little Nina, Miles Gaston Villanueva as Supersonic, Sean Patrick Flanery as Gunpowder, and Nick Wechsler as Blue Hawk. Laurie Holden will play the Crimson Countress, while Kristin Booth and Jack Doolan play the TNT twins Tessa and Tommy.

Who writes and directs The Boys?

The Boys was created by writer and executive producer Eric Kripke, who serves as showrunner on the series. Kripke has previously worked on the sci-fi and fantasy dramas Supernatural (which he created and showran through its first five seasons), Timeless, and Revolution.