The second season of Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power has already been teased by Amazon Prime, ahead of its season one release

Amazon has already officially renewed the Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power TV series before season one has even arrived on our screens.

The video on-demand service has committed to five seasons, teasing new characters in the next season.

The series will be released later this year (Photo: Amazon Prime Studios)

The second season of the show will introduce the elf Círdan the Shipwright. Círdan is a fan-favourite figure, and he’s apparently the only elf to ever grow a beard.

Before we get to the new cast however, the series will return to Middle Earth, which is set three thousand years before the Lord of the Rings trilogy.

This is everything we know so far about the Amazon Prime series, including cast members and when it will be available to stream in the UK.

What is The Rings of Power about?

Many details about The Rings of Power are still under wraps, however, according to a statement from Amazon, the series “brings to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth’s history”.

Amazon says: “This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and one of the greatest villains that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness.

“Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared reemergence of evil to Middle-earth.

“From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the farthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.”

Speaking about the series, showrunners J.D Payne and Patrick McKay said in a statement: “The Rings of Power unites all the major stories of Middle-earth’s Second Age: the forging of the rings, the rise of the Dark Lord Sauron, the epic tale of Númenor, and the Last Alliance of Elves and Men.

“Until now, audiences have only seen on-screen the story of the One Ring - but before there was one, there were many… and we’re excited to share the epic story of them all.”

They added that they wanted to come up with a title that “could live on the spine of a book next to J. R. R Tolkien’s other classics”.

Is there a trailer?

A teaser trailer for the new series has been released - but it has received a less than enthusiastic response from some fans, with many stating that they feel the trailer looks “cheap”.

One person tweeted: “I can’t put my finger on exactly why, but the Rings of Power trailer somehow looks cheap to me. I don’t know if it’s the lighting or CGI or something, but I’ve watched it twice, and it just somehow feels like a mid-budget series and I can’t figure out why I’m getting that vibe.”

Another wrote: “How do you have the biggest production budget EVER and STILL look this cheap??? #LordOfTheRings > Rings of Power.”

“I was watching the Super Bowl with my dad last night; and we saw the new #LordoftheRings: Rings of Power commercial. Firstly, at parts it looked cheap AF - also, I had no clue who I was supposed to root for, or what the story was even about. Huge fail,” wrote another.

Other fans also said that they got “generic fantasy show vibes” instead of Lord Of the Rings vibes, and that the CGI “makes everything feel fake”.

A short clip was also shared when the title was announced, wherein a woman’s voice can be heard reciting lines from Tolkien’s Ring Verse, over imagery of molten metal being formed into a ring.

She says: “Three Rings for the Elven-kings under the sky, seven for the Dwarf-lords in their halls of stone, nine for Mortal Men doomed to die, one for the Dark Lord on his dark throne, in the Land of Mordor where the Shadows lie.”

Who is in the cast?

Amazon has announced many of the cast members for the series, and while we don’t know the roles of everyone that has been announced thus far, there are some we do, including:

Robert Aramayo (Game of Thrones, Nocturnal Animals) has been cast as Elrond

Morfydd Clark (Saint Maud, His Dark Materials) has been cast as Galadriel

Owain Arthur (A Confession, Casualty) has been cast as Prince Durin IV

Nazanin Boniadi (Counterpart, Homeland) has been cast as Bronwyn

Ismael Cruz Cordova (The Undoing, Berlin Station) has been cast as Arondir

Benjamin Walker (Jessica Jones, In the Heart of the Sea) has been cast as High King Gil-galad

Maxim Baldry (Years and Years, Doctor Who) has been cast as Isildur

Robert Aramayo was one of the first cast members to be announced for the series (Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Other cast members that have been revealed include:

Charles Edwards (The Crown, The Terror)

Ema Horvath (What Lies Below, Don’t Look Deeper)

Tom Budge (Bloom, Secret Bridesmaids’ Business)

Will Fletcher (The Road Dance, Conversations at Dusk)

Cynthia Addai-Robinson (Power, The Accountant)

Ian Blackburn (Behold the Ghost, Shelter)

Kip Chapman (Top of the Lake, 6 Days and Fantail)

Anthony Crum (The Wilds, Hush)

Maxine Cunliffe (Power Rangers Megaforce, Neighbourhood)

Trystan Gravelle (The Terror, A Discovery of Witches)

Sir Lenny Henry (Broadchurch, The Syndicate)

Thusitha Jayasundera (Doctor Foster, Humans)

Megan Richards (Wanderlust, Doctors)

Dylan Smith (I Am the Night, First Cow)

Charlie Vickers (Medici: Masters of Florence, Palm Beach)

Daniel Weyman (Gentleman Jack, Dunkirk)

Sara Zwangobani (Disgrace, Merchant of Fairness)

Leon Wadham (Go Girls, Bad Seed)

Alex Tarrant (Tatau, Filthy Rich)

Peter Tait (The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, Desperate Remedies)

Augustus Prew (Morning Show, Kick-Ass 2)

Lloyd Owen (The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles, You, Me and the Apocalypse)

Fabian McCallum (You, Me and the Apocalypse, In Your Dreams)

Simon Merrells (Legends of Tomorrow, The Musketeers)

Geoff Morrell (Grassroots, Top of the Lake: China Girl)

Peter Mullan (Braveheart, Trainspotting)

The series also welcomes television newcomers Beau Cassidy, Amelie Child Villiers, Tyrone Muhafidin and Sophia Nomvete.

When is it on Amazon Prime?

The series is set to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in more than 240 territories and countries around the world.

It will premiere on Friday 2 September 2022, with new episodes released on a weekly basis.

The series will be released one episode at a time rather than whole seasons as is common on other streaming platforms (Photo: MARTIN BUREAU/AFP via Getty Images)

Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios, said: “The journey begins September 2, 2022 with the premiere of our original The Lord of the Rings series on Prime Video.

“I can’t express enough just how excited we all are to take our global audience on a new and epic journey through Middle-earth!

“Our talented producers, cast, creative, and production teams have worked tirelessly in New Zealand to bring this untold story and awe-inspiring vision to life.”

You can sign up for a 30 day free trial of Amazon Prime via the Amazon website . After the trial period is over, Amazon Prime costs £7.99 a month thereafter.

Where was The Rings of Power filmed?

Season one of The Rings of Power was filmed in New Zealand, with production there set to continue through until June 2022.

Vernon Sanders, VP and Co-Head of TV, Amazon Studios, said: “We want to thank the people and the government of New Zealand for their hospitality and dedication and for providing The Lord of the Rings series with an incredible place to begin this epic journey.

“We are grateful to the New Zealand Film Commission, the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, Tourism New Zealand, Auckland Unlimited, and others for their tremendous collaboration that supported the New Zealand film sector and the local economy during the production of season one.”

It has since been announced by Amazon that the filming of season two will be relocated from New Zealand to the UK.

Amazon said: “The shift from New Zealand to the UK aligns with the studio’s strategy of expanding its production footprint and investing in studio space across the UK, with many of Amazon Studios’ tentpole series and films already calling the U.K. home.”