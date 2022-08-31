Where was the Lord of the Rings series filmed? New Zealand filming locations for The Rings of Power explained
Amazon fantasy prequel Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power was filmed predominantly in New Zealand, where the films were shot
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is an eight-part fantasy series set in the world of Middle Earth.
The series is based on parts of J.R.R. Tolkein’s Lord of the Rings trilogy of novels, particularly the appendices which contains information on the lore of Middle Earth.
Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings trilogy, which is set 3,000 years after The Rings of Power, were shot in New Zealand, and producers went down under to shoot the prequel series.
Amazon has spent an estimated $1 billion on the series, $250 million of which was just to secure the rights, making it the most expensive TV series ever made.
Another chunk of the budget was spent on sets, as practical sets were used where possible to make the world within the show feel authentic
Where was The Rings of Power filmed?
New Zealand
The series was always planned to be shot in New Zealand - the 2000s movies created an indelible association of Middle Earth with the geography of the Oceanic country.
However, location scouting also took place at other locations, including Scotland, in case a backup was needed.
The series was filmed in Auckland over a tumultuous period from February 2020 - August 2021 - in case you missed it, a global pandemic broke out just weeks into filming, causing several delays to the shoot.
Many of the main cast of the series are from New Zealand, roughly a third of the minor characters, and most of the crew were locals.
Much of the filming took place at Kumeu Film Studios and Auckland Film Studios - the original films were shot in Wellington, but the studios there were being used for the Avatar sequels at the time that Rings of Power was being filmed.
Other New Zealand filming locations include Hauraki Gulf/Tīkapa Moana, a sandy coastal region to the north of the country.
Piha, a coastal city west of Auckland also features as a backdrop in the series - it is known for its rugged landscape and the scenic three-tiered waterfall, Kitekite falls.
Another beautiful part of the country that will be spotted in the first season is Coromandel Peninsula, an area of gorgeous beaches and dense forest.
Fiordland national park and the Rangitikei District are also likely to appear in the series.
Executive producers Patrick McKay and John D. Payne said that the creatives chose New Zealand as the shoot location because they wanted "somewhere majestic, with pristine coasts, forests, and mountains"
United Kingdom
The first season of The Rings of Power was not shot in the UK, but Amazon announced just one week after filming on season one wrapped that production would move to the UK for the second season.
It is believed that decision was based on an assumption that a UK shoot would be cheaper, and would also make additional filming in other European countries easier.
Executive producer Lindsey Weber said that leaving New Zealand without plans to return for the second season was a "hard departure”.
When is The Rings of Power release date?
The first two episodes of The Rings of Power will be released on Amazon Prime Video on Friday 2 September. The remaning episodes will be released weekly, with the season finale airing on 14 October.