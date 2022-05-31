The first three episodes of The Boys season 3 will be released on Amazon Prime 3 June

The Boys are back in town, with season 3 of the Emmy-nominated series dropping on Amazon Prime Studios this Friday (3 June).

We’ll once again join Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) and Hughie Campbell (Jack Quaid) as they take on Seven and Vought and the infamous Homelander (Antony Starr).

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Based on the graphic novel series by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, the new series will star Jensen Ackles (Supernatural) as the newessuperhero Soldier Boy.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Boys season 3.

When is The Boys season 3 released on Amazon Prime?

The Boys Season 3 will be dropping on Amazon Prime on 3 June.

The Boys season 3 will be dropping on Amazon Prime Studios on 3 June (Pic: Amazon Studios)

Fans have been waiting 20 months for the third season after season 2 was released in October 2020.

Not all episodes will be released at once, with the eight episode season following a staggered release.

The first three episodes will be released on 3 June, with a new episode released on a weekly basis until the series finale on 8 July.

Staggered releases have been increasingly common after the pandemic.

Series were traditionally released all in one go, allowing viewers to binge watch an entire season in one sitting.

What is the plot for The Boys season 3?

The Boys follows a group of vigilantes, run by Billy Butcher, who are trying to take down and expose corrupt superheros and the megacompany that created them.

A lot has happened since we last met the team in 2020, with the season 2 ending providing a shocking finish for Butcher and his estranged wife Becca.

The Amazon Prime Video season 3 plot reads: “It’s been a year of calm. Homelander’s subdued. Butcher works for the government, supervised by Hughie of all people. But both men itch to turn this peace and quiet into blood and bone. So when The Boys learn of a mysterious Anti-Supe weapon, it sends them crashing into the Seven, starting a war, and chasing the legend of the first Superhero: Soldier Boy.”

Is there a trailer for The Boys?

Amazon Prime Studios dropped The Boys season 3 trailer on 16 May.

You can check it out here.

Who is in the cast of The Boys season 3?

The Amazon series features a big cast which is made up of the vigilante group known as The Boys and the superheroes who are known as The Seven.

Cast of The Boys at season 3 special screening (Pic: Amazon Studios)

Here is the full cast list for The Boys season 3:

Billy Butcher played by Karl Urban

Hughie Campbell played by Jack Quack

Mother’s Milk played by Las Alonso

Frenchie played by Tomer Capon

Kimiko Miyashiro played by Karen Fukuhara

Homelander played by Antony Starr

Starlight played by Erin Moriarty

Queen Maeve played by Dominique McElligott

A-Train played by Jessie T. Usher

The Deep played by Chace Crawford

Black Noir played by Nathan Mitchell

Soldier Boy played by Jensen Ackles

Where can you watch season 1 and 2 of The Boys?

You can catch up on season 1 2 of The Boys on Amazon Prime Video.