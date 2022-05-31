The Boys are back in town, with season 3 of the Emmy-nominated series dropping on Amazon Prime Studios this Friday (3 June).
We’ll once again join Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) and Hughie Campbell (Jack Quaid) as they take on Seven and Vought and the infamous Homelander (Antony Starr).
Based on the graphic novel series by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, the new series will star Jensen Ackles (Supernatural) as the newessuperhero Soldier Boy.
Here’s everything you need to know about The Boys season 3.
When is The Boys season 3 released on Amazon Prime?
The Boys Season 3 will be dropping on Amazon Prime on 3 June.
Fans have been waiting 20 months for the third season after season 2 was released in October 2020.
Not all episodes will be released at once, with the eight episode season following a staggered release.
The first three episodes will be released on 3 June, with a new episode released on a weekly basis until the series finale on 8 July.
Staggered releases have been increasingly common after the pandemic.
Series were traditionally released all in one go, allowing viewers to binge watch an entire season in one sitting.
What is the plot for The Boys season 3?
The Boys follows a group of vigilantes, run by Billy Butcher, who are trying to take down and expose corrupt superheros and the megacompany that created them.
A lot has happened since we last met the team in 2020, with the season 2 ending providing a shocking finish for Butcher and his estranged wife Becca.
The Amazon Prime Video season 3 plot reads: “It’s been a year of calm. Homelander’s subdued. Butcher works for the government, supervised by Hughie of all people. But both men itch to turn this peace and quiet into blood and bone. So when The Boys learn of a mysterious Anti-Supe weapon, it sends them crashing into the Seven, starting a war, and chasing the legend of the first Superhero: Soldier Boy.”
Is there a trailer for The Boys?
Amazon Prime Studios dropped The Boys season 3 trailer on 16 May.
You can check it out here.
Who is in the cast of The Boys season 3?
The Amazon series features a big cast which is made up of the vigilante group known as The Boys and the superheroes who are known as The Seven.
Here is the full cast list for The Boys season 3:
- Billy Butcher played by Karl Urban
- Hughie Campbell played by Jack Quack
- Mother’s Milk played by Las Alonso
- Frenchie played by Tomer Capon
- Kimiko Miyashiro played by Karen Fukuhara
- Homelander played by Antony Starr
- Starlight played by Erin Moriarty
- Queen Maeve played by Dominique McElligott
- A-Train played by Jessie T. Usher
- The Deep played by Chace Crawford
- Black Noir played by Nathan Mitchell
- Soldier Boy played by Jensen Ackles
Where can you watch season 1 and 2 of The Boys?
You can catch up on season 1 2 of The Boys on Amazon Prime Video.
When you sign up to Prime you are given a 30 day free trial, after that it costs £7.99 per month, or £79 for an annual subscription.