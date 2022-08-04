Atomic Kitten star Natasha Hamilton believes her mum’s skin cancer diagnosis was a “major wake up call for us all”.

Natasha Hamilton has urged people to check their skin for new or changing moles as she raises awareness of skin cancer.

Her mother, Maria, was recently diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma, a form of non-melanoma skin cancer, after Natasha told her to go to the doctor’s to check a mark on her face.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Atomic Kitten star, who was working as a skin specialist at the time, explained that she was giving her mum a facial when she noticed the unusual mark.

Natasha said her mother assumed the mark was caused by dry skin, however sometimes it would appear bigger and very sore.

She revealed that it took going to the doctor twice for her mother to finally be referred to a determatologist, who was able to diagnose it as a basal cell carcinoma.

Natasha said: “She’s recently been given some cream that burns off pre-cancerous cells and then had it cut out. Luckily, my mum’s experience was not melanoma - the deadliest form of skin cancer - and we were able to get it out.

“But her experience was a major wake-up call for us all, forcing us into checking our skin for markings and moles and making sure anything new or out of the ordinary is checked out as soon as possible.”

Natasha is now calling on people to join melanoma patient support and advocacy charity Melanoma UK in its National Mole Hunt.

Natasha Hamilton

Singer

Natasha Hamilton after leaving Big Brother house in 2015 (Getty Images)

Natasha Hamilton landed fame during the early 2000s as the lead singer of the popular girl band Atomic Kitten.

Their biggest single, “Whole Again” sold over two million copies worldwide in 2001.

After taking a break from Atomic Kitten, the singer-songwriter and actress took to the stage and performed in productions of Peter Pan and Blood Brothers.

She is reportedly making a comeback to music and is working on a solo album.

In 2019, Natasha revealed that she had received a Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Beauty Studies, meaning she is qualified to perform massages, including hot stone and Indian head massage.

Atomic Kitten performing in 2003 (Getty Images)

Natasha Hamilton is 40 years old and is from Liverpool.

The former Atomic Kitten joined the pop band aged just 16.

Natasha Hamilton’s net worth is estimated to be around £3 million

The star has four children from four previous relationships.

Connections

Kerry Katona

Kerry Katona attends a photocall to launch her book 'Still Standing' at Century Club on November 22, 2012

Kerry Katona is a British singer and was a member of the girl group Atomic Kitten from 1998 until her departure in 2017.

The 41-year-old is also well known for her modelling career and has featured in news publications and magazines, including Now Magazine. She launched her own official OnlyFans account in May 2020.

Katona was once close with Hamilton, but the pair have had multiple feuds.

Jenny Frost

English singer, television presenter and model, Jenny Frost. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

Jennifer Frost is an English singer, television presenter and model.

The 44-year-old was a member of the Atomic Kitten group alongside Natasha Hamilton.

Liz Mclarnon

English pop singer and former Atomic Kitten member Liz McClarnon. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

Elizabeth McClarnon is an English pop singer, songwriter, dancer, television presenter and actress.

The 41-year-old is the longest-serving member of the girl group Atomic Kitten.

Mclarnon shares a close bond with Natasha Hamilton after Atomic Kitten rose to fame in 1988.

Personal life

Riad Erraji

Riad Erraji is the ex-husband of the Atomic Kitten star Natasha Hamilton. They married in 2007 and had one child together.

After six years of marriage, they decided to go their separate ways and announced their split in 2013.

Fran Cosgrove

Fran Cosgrove is an Irish nightclub owner known for appearing on reality television programmes and being a former bodyguard for the boyband Westlife.

He has a son, Josh, with ex-Atomic Kitten singer Natasha Hamilton.

Charles Gay

Charles Gay is the husband of Natasha Hamilton, and according to his Instagram, he is the director of a fashion brand.