Blue star Lee Ryan has reportedly been arrested after becoming disruptive on a flight from Glasgow to London.

Passengers on the flight from Glasgow to London told The Sun that Lee Ryan became “abusive” towards staff when they would not serve him alcohol.

It has been reported that he used foul language and was aggressive towards cabin crew.

Passengers claim that he got out of his seat and walked up and down the aisle, and even went into the off limits cabin crew area.

The flight was allegedly delayed 20 minutes due to this behaviour and police waited on the runway with a van for the offender when the plane landed.

The Met Police said: “At around 4.40pm on Sunday, July 31, officers met a flight that had arrived at London Airport from Glasgow.

“A 39-year-old man was arrested for a public order offence.

“He was taken into custody at an East London police station and was released under investigation the following day.”

It is thought that the pop singer spent 12 hours in custody before being released.

Blue of the United Kingdom perform during the dress rehearsal ahead of the finals of the 2011 Eurovision Song Contest

Lee is a 39-year-old, from Kent, who is most famous for his role in the boyband Blue who were popular in the 2000s.

The band includes Simon Webbe, Duncan James, Antony Costa and Lee Ryan.

They have sold 14 million records worldwide with top hits such as All Rise, Sorry Seems to be the Hardest Word and Best in Me.

Lee was born on 17 June 1983, in Chatham, Kent

Blue was formed in 2000 and released three studio albums

They split in 2005 after Sir Elton John advised them to pursue solo careers

Blue re-formed in 2009 and recently celebrated their 20th anniversary

In 2018 he appeared on Strictly Come Dancing with partner Nadiya Bychkova but was eliminated early in the competition

In 2019 he appeared on Celebs Go Dating which aired on E4

Lee has had a turbulent personal life with multiple arrests on his record - in 2003 he was arrested and charged for driving with excess alcohol in London, in 2004 he was convicted of criminal damage for smashing two photographers cameras and in 2014 he pleaded guilty to criminal damage after being caught driving erratically

Lee no longer has any public social media profiles

Speaking previously about his drinking, Lee told T he Daily Mail : “I was definitely having fun! The problems came later.

“I didn’t realise I had a drink problem until later.

“Duncan found me going through his cupboards looking for booze and chucked me into rehab.”

Connections

Duncan James, Simon Webbe, Antony Costa and Lee Ryan of the UK band Blue pose for a photo while sailing on a ship on the Rhine River during the Eurovision Song Contest 2011

Sir Elton John

The musical legend appeared on the track Sorry Seems to be the Hardest Word with the band in 2002.

The song was a re-imagined version of Elton’s original in 1976.

Elton is one reason that Blue split up in 2005 as he advised them that they would do better with solo careers.

Duncan James

Duncan is one fourth of the boy band Blue - he has also had a successful career in TV presenting.

The 44-year-old branched out into acting and played Ryan Knight in the soap opera Hollyoaks.

Simon Webb

Simon is 43-years-old and originally from Manchester.

In 2008 he appeared on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here - he placed fifth.

In 2014 he took part in Strictly Come Dancing with partner Kristina Rihanoff - he came runner up.

Sammi Millar

Sammi is Lee’s ex and the mother of his son, Rayn Ryan (aged 13).

The pair were engaged in 2008 but it was not a happy relationship.

They split in 2010 after Lee was charged with assault against Sammi - this was later dropped.

Liz McClarnon

Lee was engaged to Liz in 2003, they dated for around two years.

Liz was a member of the 2000s girl group Atomic Kittens.

The band is known for songs such as Whole Again, The Tide Is High and Eternal Flame.

Jessica Keevil

Jessica is the mother of Ryan’s daughter Bluebell (aged 15).