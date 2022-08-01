Geri Horner was spotted hugging Tory politican Nadine Dorries at yesterday’s Euro 2022 match.

Geri Horner has divided opinion after being photographed hugging the UK Secretary of State at Wembley Stadium.

The country was in a celebratory mood on Sunday 31 July, as the Lionesses wowed football fans and won the Euro 2022.

Geri Horner and Nadine Dorries were among the unexpected fans in the crowd.

Nadine posted a photo alongside the pop icon on Twitter, which caused a commotion over their unlikely friendship.

Showing herself hugging the Spice Girl, Nadine captioned the post writing: “Girl power radiating from Wembley tonight.”

The photo left fans of Geri unimpressed as many took to social media to express their disappointment.

A flood of the criticisms came from Nadine’s voting record on LGBTQIA+ matters. In 2013 the politican voted against same-sex marrriage.

One fan said: “Geri really slammed the left and shook herself to the right huh.”

Another wrote: “Each year since the 2000s is just a new confirmation that Geri really is no gay ally.”

Someone else said: “Oh dear, just when I thought Geri couldn’t go down any further in my estimation, she pulled this out the bag.”

This is not the first time that fans have criticised Geri for her political views. In 2013 she posted and then deleted a Tweet which called Margaret Thatcher the “1st Lady of girl power.”

Geri Horner

Singer-songwriter

Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner with his wife Geri Horner and their children (left) Bluebell, (centre) Montague and (right) Olivia

Formally known as Geri Halliwell the singer is one fifth of the 1990s pop group Spice Girls.

She is most famous for her on stage persona as Ginger Spice, which came to life in 1994.

The Spice Girls are the best selling female group of all time with over 100 million records sold worldwide

Geraldine Estelle Horner was born on 6 August 1972 in Watford

The 49-year-old is known for her iconic Union Jack dress and the phrase “Girl Power”

As well as a career in music Geri released a book If Only in 1999 and acted in Spice World and Crank: High Voltage

Geri left the Spice Girls in 1998 and started a solo career with the album Schizophonic

In recent years, Geri has appeared in the Spice Girls reunion tour which took place in 2019

Geri is married to Christian Horner - a British racing driver and current Team Principal of the Red Bull Formula One team

Geri has two children - Bluebell Madonna Halliwell (16-years-old) and Montague George Hector Hornor (five-years-old)

She is also stepmother to Olivia Horner (eight-years-old)

Estimated net worth $40million

What did Geri say about Margaret Thatcher?

After deleting the original Tweet that called the former Prime Minister the “1st Lady off girl power,” Geri apologised for offending fans but stuck to her guns and confirmed her stance on the politician.

She wrote: “Now I realise that I do admire a woman, whether she is right or wrong, regardless of her opinions.

“She had the courage to stand by her convictions.

“Not like me. I look at my behaviour, which exposed how weak I was under fire, not like Margaret Thatcher.

“Rest in peace.”

Geri has received criticism for her photo with Nadine.

Connections

Emma Bunton

Emma, known as Baby Spice, was one fifth of the Spice Girls alongside Geri.

The 46-year-old from London now presents the Sunday Evening Heart Show.

Recently Emma starred on the Netflix reality show The Circle with Mel B.

Victoria Beckham

Posh Spice moved into the fashion world post Spice Girls and is well known for marrying David Beckham, her footballer husband.

She has four children - Brooklyn, Harper, Romeo and Cruz and an estimated net worth of £355 million.

Mel C

Sporty Spice is still performing music; she released a new album Melanie C in 2022 and went on a UK tour.

The 48-year-old from Merseyside has a 13-year-old daughter named Scarlet Starr.

Christian Horner

Geri married Christian in 2015 at St Mary’s Church in Woburn, Bedfordshire.

Christian is a former racing driver and the current Team Principal of Red Bull Formula One.

The 48-year-old has an estimated net worth of £438 million.

Henry Beckwith

Geri dated Henry between April 2009 to October 2011.

Henry has a low profile online but it is known that he is a wealthy aristocrat.

The couple had a turbulent relationship and it is rumoured that Henry was not faithful.

Prince Harry

Geri met the royal when she was just 10-years-old and they have known each other for more than two decades.