Stranger Things fans have been left outraged after a TikToker listed cosmetic surgery recommendations for actress Natalie Dyer

An aesthetic nurse practitioner has sparked outrage across social media after suggesting cosmetic surgeries for the actress who plays Nancy in Stranger Things.

Miranda Wilson, who has almost 42,000 followers on TikTok, went viral after listing how Natalia Dyer, 27, could alter her appearance using cosmetic surgery.

In a now deleted clip, she explained the hypothetical tweaks she would make to Natalia’s face.

The 28-year-old’s list included lip filler, chin filler, botox and a brow lift.

Speaking confidently, Miranda suggested botox to “help slim the face”, a brow lift to “help open up her eyes," and chin filler “to make her face more of a heart shape.”

She then unveiled a shocking photoshopped image of Natalia Dyer with the mentioned enhancement, alongside a current photo.

Stranger Things fans were outraged by the suggestions and the altered photo, as Natalia looked almost unrecognisable.

Following the backlash, Miranda deleted the viral video and uploaded an apology.

Miranda said: “I didn’t mean to offend anyone including Natalia. I was simply just offering suggestions, not on what you have to do just what the possibilities are.

“As an advanced injector that’s what we do. We look at faces, we access and look at the possibilities. Not on what you need to do or what you have to do. They are simply just options.”

She called Natalia “absolutely stunning”, before continuing the video by explaining how she would use cosmetic procedures to alter her own face.

Miranda has turned off comments on her videos, however outraged social media users have commented to slam her suggestions on Twitter.

One person wrote: “i can’t believe a tiktoker plastic surgeon had the audacity to say natalia dyer is not pretty enough as she is like HAVE YOU SEEN HER? she’s perfect to me.”

Another said: “First of all she has the cutest little face ever! and why would anyone think this is ok ? She’s perfect the way she is 💕social media is a scary place sometimes #StrangerThings #NataliaDyer”

A third added: “That weirdo lady who gave "suggestions" on Natalia Dyer’s face really put up a video doing the same thing to HERSELF as an "apology". But what is much more concerning is that prior to this incident her videos regularly get 10s of thousands of views”

Who is Natalia Dyer?

Nancy Wheeler played by Natalia Dyer in the infamous Creel House in Stranger Things season 4 (Pic: Tina Rowden/Netflix)

Natalia Dyer is an American actress best known for starring as Nancy Wheeler in the Netflix series, Stranger Things (2016–present).

She began her professional career during her early teens, taking part in multiple projects produced in and around her home in Tennessee.

Natalia’s first big acting job was the role of Clarissa Granger in the 2009 Hannah Montana movie.

She then had small roles in the films The Greening of Whitney Brown and Blue Like Jazz. Then she starred in a small independent fantasy horror film, called Don’t Let Me Go.

However, her real breakthrough acting role came as Nancy Wheeler in the Netflix series Stranger Things.

During her time as a regular cast member on Stranger Things, she also starred in the film Yes, God, Yes (2019), horror film Velvet Buzzsaw (2019), and Things Heard & Seen (2021).

Early this year, it was announced that she is set to star opposite British actor, Asa Butterfield, in a horror film called All Fun and Games.

Natalia Dyer with boyfriend Charlie Heaton (R), Finn Wolfhard, and Joe Keery at the Stranger Things season 3, premiere in Paris. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/Getty Images For Netflix)

Natalia Danielle Dyer was born in Nashville, Tennessee, on January 13 1995.

She grew up in an athletic family, in particular, a sporty sister, who she followed to an athletic camp.

During her time there, she suffered an ankle injury during a race and hated the discomfort it caused. The experience led her to pursue other interests.

She joined an acting club and became active with community theatre.

Dyer studied at Nashville School of the Arts, and then moved to New York and enrolled at New York University - at the Gallatin School of Individualised Study.

Natalia has an estimated net worth of $4 million - mainly from her Stranger Things success.

The salaries of the Stranger Things actors have been under speculation, amid the buzz of the series, and it’s reported that Natalia makes $150,000 per episode.

Connections

Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton attending an event together in New York City - 2019. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)

Joe Keery

Joe Keery is an American actor, born on 24 April 1992 in Newburyport, Massachusetts.

Joe has been a regular cast member with Natalia on Stranger Things, since the beginning of the show. In season one, their characters Steve Harrington and Nancy Wheeler were dating and in season four it seemed there might still be something between them.

Since playing his breakthrough role as Steve Harrington, he has appeared in a number of films including comedy-horror Spree (2020) and action-comedy, Free Guy (2021).

Finn Wolfhard

Finn Wolfhard is a Canadian actor and musician, born on 23 December 2002, in Vancouver, Canada.

Finn plays Mike Wheeler, Nancy’s little brother and one of the original four friends in Stranger Things.

He has also appeared in films including the Stephen King horror series, It (2017 and 2019) and the supernatural comedy, Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021).

Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown is a British Actress, born on 19 February 2004, in Marbella, Spain.

Millie has gained worldwide recognition for playing Eleven/Jane Hopper in the Netflix science fiction series, Stranger Things.

In 2018, Millie was appointed as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, the then youngest person selected for this position. She was also featured in the Time 100 list of the world’s most influential people.

She has been acting from a very young age, and has appeared in a number of films, including the Godzilla movie series (2019 and 2021). As well as the Netflix film, Enola Holmes, which is about the teenage sister of Sherlock Holmes.

Personal Life

Natalia Dyer has been in a relationship with her Stranger Things co-star, Charlie Heaton, since 2016. The pairs on-screen characters have also been together for the last two seasons.

Heaton is a British Actor, born and raised in Leeds, West Yorkshire, in England.

He had no formal acting training and was pursuing music before being cast in his breakthrough role as Jonathan Byers in Stranger Things. Charlie would work as an extra on sets to make a little money alongside being a bartender and a musician.