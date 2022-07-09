Metallica travelled back to the 80s for an incredible Master of Puppets duet with Stranger Thing’s Eddie Munson

Eddie Munson might have only just joined the cast of characters on Stranger Things but he has fast become a real fan favourite.

The long-haired misfit with a heart of gold and a love of metal music has been the breakout star of season four on Netflix.

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The character was inspired by the Satanic Panic of the 1980s and ‘90s, but with an added supernatural twist.

A resident of Hawkins, Indiana, Eddie became the dungeon master for the Hellfire Club, which featured Stranger Things regular Mike and Dustin.

He became a suspect after the death of cheerleader Chrissy in episode of season four.

Together with Dustin, Lucas, Steve, Robin, Nancy, Max and Erica, he helped in the fight with Vecna.

But why have Metallica performed a ‘duet’ with him and which song did they play?

Why have Metallica dueted with Eddie Munson?

Spoilers for Stranger Things season four episode eight and nine.

If you have not seen the end of season four on Netflix, read no further - you have been warned!

In the feature length finale of Stranger Things season four “The Piggyback”, Eddie is part of the plan to take down Vecna in the Upside Down.

Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson (Credit: Netflix)

Together with Dustin, he acts as a distraction to capture the attention of the demobats.

He took to the top of his trailer and performed an impressive guitar solo, playing Metallica’s 1986 classic Master of Puppets.

Following the reaction to the episode and the guitar solo, Metallica took to TikTok and using the duet feature on the app recorded a joint performance with Eddie Munson.

TODO: define component type tiktok

The video has proved a hit on TikTok - having been viewed over 6.5M times.

What song does Eddie Munson play in Stranger Things?

He is playing “Master of Puppets”, the title track from Metallica’s iconic 1986 thrash album.

The episode features the character shredding out performing a guitar solo from the track.

How have Metallica reacted to the Stranger Things scene?

As well as the TikTok duet with Eddie Munson, Metallica have also expressed their excitement at the song being featured in the show.

In a post on Instagram, the band said: “The way The Duffer Brothers have incorporated music into Stranger Things has always been next level, so we were beyond psyched for them to not only include “Master of Puppets” in the show, but to have such a pivotal scene built around it.

James Hetfield lead singer of Metallica (Getty images)

“We were all stoked to see the final result and when we did we were totally blown away... it’s so extremely well done, so much so, that some folks were able to guess the song just by seeing a few seconds of Joseph Quinn’s hands in the trailer!! How crazy cool is that?

“It’s an incredible honor to be such a big part of Eddie’s journey and to once again be keeping company with all of the other amazing artists featured in the show.”

Did Joseph Quinn play guitar during the scene?

Joseph Quinn, who plays Eddie Munson in the show, plays guitar in real life.

In an interview with Esquire he said he did actually learn to play the song.

He told RadioTimes.com: “I’ve been playing since I was a kid but I’m no virtuoso.

“So I had most of the song down, but for the solo, we had to fly someone, a black belt metal guitarist, in to help with that. The rest of it? I had a stab at it, yeah.”

Tye Trujillo, the son of Metallica’s bassist Rob Trujillo, was actually drafted in to help with the recording of the solo, with help from Kirk Hammett.