The Rising is a new eight-part murder mystery series with a supernatural twist

The Sky original drama opens with a young woman, Neve Kelly, played by Clara Rugaard-Larsen, waking up after a night out to find herself in a lake in the wilderness.

Eventually, Neve realises that she is dead, and worse yet, she has been murdered.

Although her spirit has stayed on Earth, she is no longer connected to her physical body and no-one among the living can see or hear her.

Despite this seemingly impassable obstacle, Neve must find a way to help those who are investigating her death track down her killer.

It is based on the 2017 Belgian series, Beau Séjou, in which a woman wakes up in a hotel to find her own bloody corpse in the bathtub.

The Sky series is full of gorgeous scenery, sweeping vistas, and mountain peaks, and was filmed in one of the most picturesque areas of England.

Where was The Rising filmed?

The series was filmed on location in the Lake District, Cumbria in May 2021.

Publicist Julia Churchman, who was involved with the show, said: “A large portion of the series is filmed in the Lake District. We decided to choose this location for its stunning imagery.”

The Lake District certainly seems like the appropriate shooting location for a series that begins with a woman emerging from a lake - although if we’re being pedantic there is actually only one lake in the Lake District.

Neve Kelly must help to solve her own murder

Cumbria was also used when promoting the series - a hologram of Neve was projected onto Derwentwater the day before the series was released.

The ghostly figure of Neve mouthed “come and find me” to passers-by who were stunned to have stumbled upon a ghost on their morning walk.

Daniella Hope, a Derwentwater local, said: “I woke up to take a walk by the lake as I do most mornings and was stunned to see a ghostly figure coming out of the water.

“I couldn’t believe my eyes at how real it looked, to the point I was speechless for the first few moments.

“It’s certainly an interesting way to start the morning and now I’m intrigued to find out about what happened to her.”

Serena Thompson, executive producer at Sky Studios, said: “We wanted to do something to mark the launch of this new series, and so we looked at how we could create something which stayed true to the show’s premise.

“Given that the series takes a fresh, modern look at how the afterlife could interact with the real world, this ghostly figure felt very in keeping with the series’ premise.”

The Visit Lake District Twitter account tweeted on 22 April: “The Lake District, Cumbria, is back on our screens in new skytv show The Rising!

“This supernatural thriller features plenty of local views, as well as a gripping plot.”

How can I watch The Rising?

All episodes of The Rising were released on Sky Max and NOW on April 22.