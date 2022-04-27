Here’s everything you need to know about Sky’s new supernatural crime drama from Doctor Who writer Pete McTighe

The Rising, a new supernatural crime drama about a dead woman solving her own murder, arrived on Sky Max and NOW TV on Friday 22 April.

The series stars Clara Rugaard and Matthew McNulty, and was written by Wentworth and Doctor Who screenwriter Pete McTighe.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Rising ahead of its Sky Max release.

What is it about?

The Rising follows Neve (Clara Rugaard), a young woman who dies and comes back to life – and sets about trying to solve her own murder. It quickly becomes clear that Neve (who can be seen by some but not by most) was killed by someone she knew.

The series is inspired by a Belgian drama with a similar premise, Hotel Beau Sejour, though The Rising is less of a straightforward adaptation and more of a reinterpretation of the same idea, with new characters, a new plot, and a new setting.

Who is in the cast?

Clara Rugaard stars as Neve, the murdered girl at the heart of The Rising. Rugaard is best known for the Netflix movie I Am Mother, as well as films Love Gets a Room and Teen Spirit. She also played Juliet Capulet in the 2017 Shakespeare series Still Star Crossed.

Emily Taaffe plays Maria, Neve’s mother. You might recognise Taaffe from The Beast Must Die, The Dig, or Informer. She’s also appeared in episodes of Silent Witness, Vera, and Ripper Street.

Matthew McNulty plays Tom, Neve’s estranged father. Recently, McNulty played Manchester mayor Andy Burnham in the ITV series Anne, and currently narrates Mary Berry’s Fantastic Feasts. You might also remember him from Channel 4 drama Deadwater Fell, or from Doctor Who episode Praxeus (also written by The Rising’s Pete McTighe).

The Rising also stars Rebecca Root (Boy Meets Girl, The Queen’s Gambit), Alex Lanipekun (Spooks, 24), Solly McLeod (Outlander), and Nicholas Gleaves (The Demon Headmaster) amongst others.

Who writes and directs The Rising?

The series is showrun by Pete McTighe, who has previously written the BBC series The Pact, Australian drama Wentworth, and two episodes of Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor Who.

Charlene James (Doctor Who, A Discovery of Witches), Roanne Bardsley (Screw), and Laura Grace (Intergalactic) have each written episodes of The Rising as well. Charlotte Wolf (The Last Kingdom) was involved in early development of the project, but left after contracting Covid-19.

Ed Lilly directs the first two episodes of The Rising. Lilly has previously worked on the HBO series Industry, and is returning to direct episodes of its upcoming second season.

Thora Hilmarsdottir (The Valhalla Murders), Carl Tibbetts (Black Mirror) and Paul Walker (Riviera) each direct a further two episodes of The Rising.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is. You can watch the trailer for The Rising right here.

Where was the series filmed?

The Rising was shot in and around the Lake District – one of the more evocative shots comes as Neve emerges from the lake where her body was left after she was murdered.

How and where can I watch The Rising?

You can watch The Rising on Sky Max on Friday April 22.

All eight episodes will also be available to watch at once on NOW TV on Friday April 22.

You wouldn’t happen to have interviewed The Rising’s showrunner Pete McTighe, would you?

Funnily enough, actually, yes, we do! I recently spoke to Pete McTighe about his work on The Rising, his creative influences, and his work on The Pact, Wentwoth, and Doctor Who. You can read the full interview right here.

Why should I watch The Rising?